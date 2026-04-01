AI driving changes in Nordic financial services

The accelerated pace in uptake of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies by Nordic financial institutions is set to gain momentum as the region’s leading banks and insurance groups launch programmes to streamline.

Recognising the dangers and consequences for their members in a rapidly changing financial services landscape, labour unions across the Nordic region are engaging in negotiations with sector employers.

The rapid growth and advance of online digital banks in the region has sharpened the urgency among financial services providers, and particularly long-established high street banks, to pursue more expansive technology-led restructuring projects that will help these institutions compete against the fintech disrupters.

The rise of fintech-owned digital banks provides a real competitive threat to traditional Nordic players, said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Stockholm-headquartered Klarna.

“The parallel growth in digital banks and the embrace of AI will play their part in reducing the huge profits that the long-established Nordic banks have made in the past,” he said. “The upsurge in AI will unquestionably affect the labour market. Organisations need to prepare for the AI shock that is already taking place.”

Niche digital banks, largely owned by fintech groups, have emerged as the principal force driving competition and change

Lunar Bank, the Copenhagen-based boutique digital bank with operations across the Nordic countries, is among the growing number of fintech upstarts taking customers and market share away from traditional financial institutions in the region.

‘Turbocharging’ growth Established in 2015, Lunar has raised over €540m to grow its online digital banking business. The bank intends to use AI to “turbocharge” growth in Nordic markets that are experiencing a financial services revolution, said Ken Klausen, Lunar’s CEO. “For Lunar, it’s important we invest in the technologies we need,” he said. “AI has the potential to turbocharge opportunities and growth. We believe in an agentic future, where platforms and functions that users have today are agents.” For leading Nordic financial services groups like Danske Bank, insurer If Forsikring and pension group ATP, the most immediate concern with long-term implications is that the smaller, leaner and more cost-efficient niche digital banks, left uncontested, will continue to “poach” more customers and leave traditional financial institutions with a diminishing market share going forward. In Denmark, and in response to the fintech threat, insurance group Tryg has started to transform its operating business model and IT infrastructure to compete. Tryg launched an ambitious investment plan in January to digitise all core areas of its Nordic financial services operations. A key part of this plan will involve the establishment of a Nordic AI hub to serve all branches of its activities across the region. If Forsikring, the Nordic insurance subsidiary of Finnish parent Sampo, plans to lay off around 100 employees in Denmark this year, despite record profits generated in 2025. The job cuts, which are focused on personnel working in the company’s administrative and retail customer services areas, are taking place against the backdrop of unprecedented investment by If Forsikring in building its digital platforms. Fast-tracking digitisation to core areas of If Forsikring’s operations remains a critical component to building a business model that boosts its ability to compete against “new upstarts and traditional players in the marketplace”, said Morten Thorsrud, If Forsikring’s managing director. “We are investing in a robust way in both modern digital solutions and a higher level of online-based customer services,” he said. “Over half of our product sales to private customers were made online via our web shop in 2025, and over 50% of private customers filed injury claims online in that year. We operate in a market with traditional and new fintech players. Using digitisation as a tool to drive growth is not just desirable for us, it’s essential.”