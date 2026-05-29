MEPs urge European Commission to take action over Europol’s shadow IT

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have written to the European Commission raising concerns over “systematic governance” failures in the European police agency, Europol, and the European Union’s (EU) border and coast guard agency, Frontex.

The letter, signed by 19 MEPs, follows an investigation by Computer Weekly, Solomon and Correctiv that revealed Europol had stored huge volumes of sensitive data on shadow IT systems without adequate governance, auditing or security controls.

The MEPs warn that it has become increasingly clear that Europol and the border agency are processing, storing and transferring data in ways that raise serious concerns under EU data protection law and the fundamental principles of the rule of law.

Supported by left group members, Germany’s Özlem Demirel, Spain’s Estrella Galán, Belgian Green MEP Saskia Bricmont, and other political groups, the letter warns that imminent plans to expand the remit of Europol and Frontex should only go ahead if the agencies are fully compliant with EU law and data protection principles.

MEPs call for robust independent oversight “These reforms cannot be limited to operational or efficiency considerations … they must be firmly conditioned on full compliance with the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, strict adherence to data protection principles, and the establishment of robust, independent, and enforceable oversight mechanisms,” the MEPs wrote. The letter cites investigative reporting from Computer Weekly, Solomon and Correctiv, revealing that Europol ran an internal shadow IT infrastructure where large volumes of sensitive personal data were processed for years “outside of properly governed and auditable systems”. “These parallel environments appear to have enabled analytical work without sufficient access controls, incomplete logging and, in some instances, circumvention of established internal and external oversight mechanisms,” the MEPs wrote. The unregulated systems identified include a clandestine intelligence tool – known internally as the “pressure cooker” and built to extract information from the internet – that had been concealed from Europe’s privacy regulator until 2019. The EU’s top privacy watchdog, the European Data Protection Supervisor that oversees Europol, has confirmed that the available evidence “may point to a broader pattern of uncontrolled data processing than previously acknowledged”.