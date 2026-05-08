MEPs call for greater scrutiny of Europol following concerns over shadow IT

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have called for the expansion of Europol to be paused following disclosures that the police organisation ran a shadow IT system containing vast amounts of data without adequate security or data protection measures in place.

An investigation by Computer Weekly, Correctiv and Solomon revealed that Europol stored petabytes of crime-related data on a network that operated for years without scrutiny from regulators, despite significant privacy and security flaws.

Europol’s “shadow” databases were used to analyse vast volumes of sensitive data, such as telephone records, identity documents, banking information or geolocation data and included data relating to individuals not suspected of any crime. They also included a shadow system known as the Pressure Cooker, used for analysing open-source information on the internet, that lacked proper controls.

Despite several years of monitoring by the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), some major flaws remained unaddressed in 2026.

Call for Parliamentary oversight Özlem Alev Demirel, German MEP for the Left group, issued a statement calling for plans to expand Europol’s mandate to be put on hold. “This latest data protection scandal violates every legal standard, disregards the fundamental rights of those affected and renders oversight mechanisms absurd,” she wrote. German MEP Brigit Sippel told this investigation that the fact that the data of innocent people was stored and analysed without any traceable record of who accessed it or altered the entries undermined confidence in the reliability of evidence and the rule of law. “Before we begin discussing a potential expansion of Europol’s mandate, there needs to be genuine Parliamentary oversight, independent supervision with real powers of intervention, and full disclosure and transparency regarding matters that have remained hidden until now,” she added.

Home Office urged to answer questions In the UK, conservative MP David Davis called in a post on X (formerly Twitter) for the Home Office to answer questions about Europol’s storage of data on British citizens. “The Home Office must now say whether any personal data of entirely innocent British citizens is being stored in Europol’s systems and, if so, why it is being stored and why the UK government is allowing it to be stored,” he added.