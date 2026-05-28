Kmart taps Google AI to launch virtual try-ons in retail first

Kmart has teamed up with Google to shore up its digital storefront with a slew of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools built on the tech giant’s Gemini large language models and agentic AI platform.

This includes a new AI companion, dubbed Joy, which aims to provide a conversational interface for customers that goes beyond traditional keyword search. The assistant is powered by Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience.

The rollout also includes a retail-first, virtual try-on capability that allows users to preview how outfits will look on themselves before buying. It is accompanied by a “see it in my space” feature, using AI to digitally position home products and furniture within a customer’s actual living space.

Bernard Wilson, Kmart Group’s chief customer officer, noted that the investment in AI is being driven by changes in consumer behaviour, adding that shoppers are increasingly looking for interactive guidance rather than static product catalogues.

“Customers aren’t just searching anymore; they’re engaging conversationally and looking for ideas and guidance,” Wilson said. “Our focus is on what customers value most: inspiration and affordable everyday products. Being focused on what you need and ensuring it’s the best product for what you require is key — especially when budgets are tight for families.”

The Joy chatbot acts as a multimodal companion, which lets users craft natural language prompts, such as specifying a style, budget, or occasion, or upload photos directly to the chat. The AI assistant then pulls inventory from across Kmart’s online range, compares products from Kmart, sister-brand Target, and various global and local brands hosted on the Kmart marketplace, before displaying options side-by-side to simplify the purchasing decision.

Paul Migliorini, vice-president of Google Cloud Australia and New Zealand, said AI technology offers an opportunity for the retail sector to redefine the customer journey.

“Built with Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience, these new AI-powered features, and Joy’s multimodal capabilities mean Kmart customers can now shop however they prefer, with a photo or text, to easily find the right products and recommendations,” Migliorini said. “Everyday tasks – like planning an event or finding the perfect gift – feel incredibly intuitive.”

The AI shopping tools are currently live on Kmart’s website and are slated to launch on the Kmart mobile app in June 2026.

Besides Kmart, hardware chain Bunnings has built its Buddy shopping assistant using Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience to provide customers with expert advice and helps them find what they need. Customers can tell Buddy what they want to build, and it will recommend the required tools and materials while linking to how-to videos.

Following its progressive roll-out on the Australian website, Buddy will be launched in New Zealand later this year. Bunnings also plans to consolidate its customer service touchpoints, so that Buddy handles initial support queries.

Additionally, it intends to integrate customer loyalty data, enabling the shopping assistant to offer hyper-personalised recommendations with customer consent, such as automatically suggesting tools from brands that a customer is already using.