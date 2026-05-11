Australian public cloud spending to surpass A$33.6bn in 2026

Australian organisations are expected to spend more than A$33.6bn on public cloud services in 2026, an increase of 17.9% from 2025, according to the latest forecast from technology research firm Gartner.

Driven by the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is forecast to record the fastest growth among the main cloud segments, rising 24.1% to A$7.1bn. This will be closely followed by platform as a service (PaaS) at 20.9%.

“AI-driven demand for high-performance cloud infrastructure is changing how Australian organisations are prioritising cloud spending this year,” said Adrian Wong, director-analyst at Gartner.

“While AI compute demands are driving rapid IaaS growth, the ultimate goal for Australian organisations is business value. As the market shifts from early AI experimentation to real-time inference and agentic AI, organisations are relying heavily on robust PaaS environments to manage autonomous workflows and integrate them into core applications,” he added.

Software as a service (SaaS) remains the largest spending category for Australian organisations in 2026, forecast to reach almost A$16.4bn. However, its 13.8% increase represents a slight slowdown in growth compared with 2025 as the market matures. Organisations are increasingly prioritising licence optimisation, absorbing slower seat growth and applying tighter scrutiny to their application portfolios.