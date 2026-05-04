ANZ enterprises turn to AI for customer and employee insights

Experience management software provider Qualtrics recently held its Experience Live event in Sydney, where several high-profile customers in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) took to the stage to share their experiences using artificial intelligence (AI) to harness enterprise data.

Sonny Sethi, senior director of market research at flexible payments provider Zip Co, pointed out that the research process has changed significantly thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). Studies that previously took months are now being completed in days, and data from multiple sources – such as app store reviews and Net Promoter Scores (NPS) – can be combined much more easily.

Sethi also noted the growing decentralisation of data insights. Where this was once a heavily centralised function, it is becoming part of the job description for a wide range of roles, requiring organisations to provide broader access to research data.

Zip Co is enabling this through its Zip Insights large language model (LLM), which is built on three years’ worth of research reports and used for brainstorming and other commercial functions.

“You want to open your tools and research platforms to as many people as possible within Qualtrics,” Sethi advised. However, he warned against simply making raw research data available; staff must be trained to understand and correctly interpret the data, and to use appropriate prompts to get what they need from the LLM.

Employees also need to be alerted to the existence of new data. Because Zip Co is a heavy user of Slack, Sethi has deployed a Qualtrics Slack connector to disseminate research findings in real time. The goal is for insights to appear natively in all the tools and platforms employees use on a daily basis, whether that is Figma, Jira or email.

“I want insights to show up everywhere,” he said, although he noted that will probably take a couple of years to achieve.

He warned that data democratisation does come with risks. People can misinterpret data, cherry-pick conclusions (focusing on positives and ignoring negatives), or take material out of context – such as extrapolating a narrow customer survey to the general population. As a result, adequate training is critical.

Sethi has been piloting the use of synthetic data – AI-generated responses based on the patterns and characteristics found in real-world data – since 2022. While its accuracy has risen to around 75%, he noted “there’s still a lot of optimism bias” because the underlying models have been trained to return more positive results than negative ones.

In his trials, simple questions – such as those with yes/no answers or those querying brand awareness – can yield 90% to 95% accuracy. However, this falls with longer or more complex questions, or when trying to segment results by demographics such as gender or income. Qualtrics currently offers synthetic panels for the general US population, with plans to extend the capability to other countries and specific market segments.

Ultimately, AI is accelerating research, not replacing it, Sethi said. It allows more data to be analysed faster and at a lower cost, helping researchers become more influential at the senior executive level.

Doing more with less at Fonterra This idea of doing more at a lower cost and acting as a strategic partner to the C-suite was echoed by Tomasz Soluch, future insights solutions and partnership manager at New Zealand dairy cooperative Fonterra. “The business wanted to have more answers, more insights, more often,” he said. Because this was not possible using traditional agency-led research, Fonterra built an automated research engine using Qualtrics and supporting tools. Some teams use this platform on a self-service basis, though the traditional “do it for me” approach remains available for those requiring hands-on support. “We saved around NZ$1m, and around 30% in costs and time per project,” Soluch said. Teams in Oceania, Southeast Asia, China and the US are now running research projects within three to seven days. This achievement was recently recognised with an Esomar global award for excellence in AI and automation in market research. To improve the reuse of existing insights and reduce unnecessary repetition, the team created Insight Farm, a repository providing easy access to previous work. Instead of seeing moments in isolation, we can now see how things connect, where friction starts, where it builds, and where it turns into a cost Siân Howatson, Swyftx While the repository helped employees find what they were looking for, it didn’t necessarily help them answer specific questions, noted Tim Opie, general manager of front-end innovation and insights at Fonterra. As such, an AI-powered tool called DeepSights was built on top of Insight Farm to answer queries, generate summary reports and extract contextual data. Now, instead of emailing questions to the insights team, employees are opting for self-service. “Insight Farm unlocked our time” by handling 200 questions a month on its own, Soluch added. Another part of the insights team’s role is looking to the future by identifying emerging signals – not only from customer research, but from the wider world of science, technology and the company’s value chain. A custom-built Foresight tool does exactly that. Opie showed how a beta version of the software spotted growing interest in proactive ageing and longevity, identifying that the digestibility of small-molecule proteins (which can be delivered in milk products) could represent a commercial opportunity. The AI even suggested possible products, such as a “premium evening ritual mousse”. Such ideas can be stored in a database and automatically surfaced when market signals suggest the timing is right. With AI, the primary function of Fonterra’s insights team has shifted from project-managing outside agencies to focusing on overarching strategy and delivering business outcomes, Soluch said.

Connecting the customer journey at Swyftx Elsewhere, crypto exchange Swyftx previously struggled to identify emerging patterns across various types of customer feedback before they impacted the business, according to its head of customer insights and automation, Siân Howatson. Because no single department had a complete view of the customer, “even when our teams were doing the right thing, patterns were really hard to spot”, she said. To resolve this, Swyftx used Qualtrics to consolidate signals from 13 different feedback channels. “That’s given us something that we’ve never had before: a journey-level view of customer experience,” Howatson explained. “Instead of seeing moments in isolation, we can now see how things connect, where friction starts, where it builds and where it turns into a cost.” However, insight has no value unless it drives action. Swyftx’s Luma (Listen, Understand, Measure, Act) system connects these signals and analyses them through the lenses of revenue, cost, retention and risk. “Our goal is to make decisions, not just create more dashboards,” she added. Once an issue is identified, the team’s task is to find the smallest change that would improve matters, implement it and validate the results. For example, Swyftx spotted that a meaningful number of new customers were completing the verification process but failing to make their first trade within seven days. Broader data revealed the core problem: they simply did not know where to start. By adding a basic “what to do next” message to the onboarding process, the first-trade metric improved significantly and early support calls dropped. While the core insights team consists of just 1.5 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff, they are assisted by a group of 12 “Luma Legends” drawn from across the business – including engineering, marketing and customer support – who help interpret signals and identify appropriate operational changes. Swyftx also uses AI to identify top themes within customer feedback and has deployed an AI support agent capable of handling low-complexity, low-emotion enquiries, freeing up human support teams to deal with more complex issues. The company’s ultimate goal is to provide a proactive customer experience, anticipating needs rather than waiting for customers to ask for help. Howatson sees agentic AI playing a key role in achieving this, noting that one of the company’s guiding principles is: “Don’t automate around friction; remove it.” Howatson offered three tips for IT and CX leaders working in this area: Start with business value, not just measurement : Look for the smallest meaningful change you can make that will quickly demonstrate value.

: Look for the smallest meaningful change you can make that will quickly demonstrate value. Consolidate existing feedback : Most organisations already have enough customer feedback, but it needs to be brought together. You don’t need to consolidate everything at once – start small, show the value and iterate.

: Most organisations already have enough customer feedback, but it needs to be brought together. You don’t need to consolidate everything at once – start small, show the value and iterate. Use AI to accelerate insights: AI can make support more scalable and drive business value, but ensure you do not let the technology mask underlying structural problems.