Embodied AI steps out of the lab but scaling challenges remain

At Singapore’s ATxSummit tech conference, industry leaders noted that while embodied artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of robots is becoming more capable thanks to advances in hardware, simulation and sensors, broader adoption will depend on reliability, safety, cost, data availability and stronger governance standards.

William Dally, chief scientist and senior vice-president of research at Nvidia, said the next breakthrough in robotics lies in using AI to help robots perform tasks they have not been explicitly programmed to do. He cited the example of a humanoid robot assembling a model car from a text prompt, demonstrating how robotic foundation models allow machines to act autonomously in the physical world by translating visual inputs into motor actions.

However, Yutaka Matsuo, professor at the University of Tokyo, cautioned that the industry remains in its infancy. “We are not in the full adoption phase at the moment,” he said, adding that better architectures, algorithms, data, compute resources, cost efficiency and safety systems are still needed.

Om Nalamasu, senior vice-president and chief technology officer at Applied Materials, noted that the industry has moved from asking whether such systems can be built to how they can be deployed safely and reliably. He described 2024 as a proof-of-concept phase, 2025 as a year of demos, and 2026 as a period for pilots.

For robotics to scale, Nalamasu said systems must achieve lower latency, greater energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Sensors will also be critical, as robots depend on sensor fusion to understand and respond to the physical world. Data remains another major constraint, with real-world robotics data far scarcer than the internet-scale text data used to train software-based AI models.

“We need to be thinking about standards, interoperability and the governance model,” he added.

Real-world deployments Commercial deployments are already emerging in structured environments. Zhao Yuli, chief strategy officer at Galbot, said the company has deployed more than 1,000 robots in China across humanoid-operated stores, logistics facilities and pharmaceutical chains. Galbot uses both real-world and synthetic data to train its systems. Yet generalisation remains a challenge. Zhao noted that while robots perform well in known or semi-structured environments, they struggle in unfamiliar settings. For this reason, Galbot is focusing first on semi-structured scenarios where robots can learn from real-world deployments. Suthen Thomas Paradatheth, chief technology officer at Grab, pointed out that robotics, unlike software, involves significant physical concerns and “does not have near-zero marginal cost”. He explained that each robot requires hardware, maintenance, supply chains, sensors and physical integration with buildings. Updating robots is also harder than updating cloud software, especially if a fleet requires new sensors or hardware modifications. Because of these challenges, Grab conducts extensive testing before scaling. “Before scaling to hundreds of robots, we make sure we crack it first in simulation and with a few robots, while building a data flywheel to monitor, learn from and improve each deployment,” said Paradatheth. Establishing trust is also essential. Grab’s autonomous vehicle pilot clocked 40,000km and involved months of testing, stakeholder engagement and community consultation before public deployment. Paradatheth said Grab’s approach begins with the customer problem, rather than the technology. “Fall in love with the customer problem, but don’t fall in love with the solution set,” he said.