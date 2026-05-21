Why AI is making workflow automation trendy

Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) and an industry standard from 2006, the Object Management Group’s Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) workflow automation looks set for a renaissance. Some 20 years on, BPMN is being used alongside agentic AI to deliver what the industry sees as adaptive process automation.

This was a hot topic at the CamundaCon 2026 conference in Amsterdam. During his presentation, Forrester principal analyst Bernhard Schaffrik showed a five-step evolution from basic scripting for workflow to a fully autonomous organisation. “Autonomy is only possible if you directly relate [the workflow] to what’s going on in real time, and your approval process is ideally autonomous,” he said.

Speaking to Computer Weekly about his experience of how workflow automation has evolved, James Fernandez, co-CEO of Fairlink, said: “I remember, and I was doing some stuff in logistics, which lends itself to process mapping.”

But, he recalls, the workflow tools of the time were basic mapping tools. “You could run models, but you couldn’t do anything more. As a 20-year-old, I was absolutely blown away that nobody was doing this properly,” he said.

Fairlink was established to tackle the exploitation of immigrant workers. It aims to provide transparency in recruitment and throughout the employment journey using three integrated platforms that work together to make recruitment safer and more accountable at every stage of the process.

It has worked with IT consulting firm Casci to develop these platforms, which provide governance and guardrails to connect jobseekers with employers, to reduce the risk of the workers being exploited.

“After 30-something years of having tried to do enterprise workflow, there’s convergence now, and I can talk in business language and bring together all facets of an organisation” James Fernandez, Fairlink

Discussing the workflow engine required by Fairlink, Fernandez said: “For one of the first times in my career, I have very few people as opposed to thousands of people in the business. I have a small organisation, and we are focused on the business problem we have to solve.”

This frames the conversation Fairlink has around the software it needs for workflow orchestration and the use of AI, as well as if and when agentic AI should be used. “Having the combination of the right tools and the right humans is really important for us because we are dealing with humans, and we’re dealing with vulnerable humans who don’t know about the journey they’re going on,” he added.

In a demo at CamundaCon 2026, Casci and Fairlink showed how a migrant worker interacts directly with the system using WhatsApp and Instagram. “If you have ever seen migrant workers use WhatsApp, they won’t be texting. They’ll all be using voice notes,” said Fernandez.

As a result, he said the back-end system sends WhatsApp voice notes to workers communicating with Fairlink via Twilio. The demo showed a voice note conversation in Hindi, which was being used to generate a CV for the worker. All the coordination between the immigrant worker and the employer is handled via the Camunda workflow orchestration platform.