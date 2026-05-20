Why business process reinvention is needed for agentic AI workflows

As the tech sector pushes the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the enterprise, there is an emerging trend which is seeing technology providers pivot towards the use of AI to orchestrate workflows.

This follows the agentic AI hype, but is focused on what analyst Forrester defines as “a clear shift from task-level automation to process orchestration for enterprise scale”. In Forrester’s The adaptive process orchestration software landscape, Q2 2026 report, published in April, the analyst noted that the market is maturing around agentic and AI-first approaches with what it sees as “an emphasis on blending adaptive AI behaviour with deterministic workflows rather than entirely replacing structures”.

Its research found that software providers in this market tend to highlight consolidation of automation tools into orchestration backbones that combine process intelligence, modelling, execution, monitoring and data foundations. According to Forrester, there is also a strong emphasis on governance, auditability and hybrid execution models that support event-driven automation and human-in-the-loop.

Camunda, one of the companies covered in the Forrester report, held its annual conference this week (19-21 May) in Amsterdam. With 1,100 attendees, there appears to be a lot of interest in the use of agentic AI, to enable businesses to run more efficiently by reengineering their business processes. Opening the CamundaCon event, the company’s CEO, Jakob Freund, discussed why a safe customer data agent requires a high level of human approval, and needs to be deterministic. He described these traits as “the power of agentic orchestration”, which enables organisations to use agentic AI safely.

Freund referenced the Forrester report, adding that every process in an organisation is legacy, as it was designed at a time when AI did not exist. He suggested that AI completely redefines how organisations operate.

The keynote presentation was used to show delegates the approach Camunda is taking internally to reinvent its own business processes using a product launched at the CamundaCon called ProcessOS.

During his presentation, Camunda chief technoogy officer Daniel Meyer described ProcessOS, as “an agentic operating system” that he said reengineers business processes and then continuously optimises them for the world of AI. At Camunda, he said ProcessOS was used to redevelop the quote to cash process. “It is one of our most critical business processes, and there were quite a few inefficiencies, manual handoffs, spreadsheets,” he said, adding that once it was reengineered using ProcessOS, Camunda was not only able to improve the cycle time and efficiency, it also reduced the error rate.

Camunda’s chief financial officer, Clemens Morgenroth, said the reengineered process is freeing 6,000 person hours, based on the fact that the quote to cash process used to take five hours per deal.