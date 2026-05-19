Vulnerability exploitation now primary origin of data breaches

Approximately 31% – close to a third – of all data breaches now begin with the exploitation of some form of software vulnerability by a malicious actor, surpassing credential theft as the number one network entry point for the first time.

This is according to the 19th annual Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) from US telecoms giant Verizon, and although the data were gathered and the report largely compiled prior to the industry-wide shakeup prompted by the release of Anthropic’s Claude Mythos frontier model, the firm’s analysts said the signal was clear – artificial intelligence (AI) is fundamentally remodelling cyber security before the industry’s very eyes.

Verizon said the rapid weaponisation of known vulnerabilities was creating a capacity crisis for cyber professionals, underscoring an “urgent need” to prioritise the fundamental tenets of cyber security and risk management.

“While the velocity of cyber threats – driven by AI and faster vulnerability exploitation – is increasing, the foundational principles of security and strong risk management remain the most effective defence,” said Daniel Lawson, Verizon Business senior vice president of global solutions. “The DBIR reinforces that these fundamentals still hold as organizations strive for resilience.”

As such, the 2026 DBIR – which can be downloaded in its entirety here – contains a number of recommendations tailored with AI in mind. These include taking steps to prepare for an influx of patches, integrating AI into secure-by-design frameworks, and leveraging AI within defence-in-depth strategies.

Patrick Münch, chief security officer at Mondoo – a supplier of vulnerability management services – said the DBIR confirmed pain points defenders are already feeling.

“31% of breaches now start with an unpatched vulnerability, overtaking stolen credentials as the number one way in. Only 26% of Cisa Kev vulnerabilities were fully remediated last year, and the median time to patch rose from 32 to 43 days,” he said.

“The industry has spent a decade improving at identifying and analysing problems [but] admiring the findings doesn't help anyone. The breach happens in the gap between knowing and fixing, and that is where the work has to move.

“Our own research shows why that gap is widening. 62% of teams still run remediation manually, only 2% are fully automated, and just 9% are confident they can fix what matters in time. Verizon found that 60 to 70% of Cisa Kev issues remain open a week after detection, regardless of team maturity. You don't close that gap with another scanner. You close it with transparent agentic AI: humans in the loop on decisions, AI automation on remediation and mitigation execution, and a clear audit trail from identifying the issue to verifying it's fixed,” said Münch.

AI as agent of chaos But it was not merely in the area of vulnerability discovery and exploitation that AI models are making their presence known. This year’s edition of the Verizon DBIT also shared insight into how shadow AI usage in the workplace has surged, making unapproved AI tools the third most common non-malicious source of data leakage. As the number of employees who say they frequently use AI tools also grows, this highlights the potential for accidental data loss to become more prevalent going forward. Verizon also fund that AI bots are also increasing in volume, with the number of automated internet crawlers growing by a fifth every month, compared to flat human-led traffic growth, heralding the possibility of more bot-led threats in the future. Read more about AI in cyber security Cyber security companies have jumped on the AI bandwagon. We look at where artificial intelligence is a useful add-on and where it poses potential risks.

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