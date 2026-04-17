Surging CVE disclosures force NIST to shake up workflows

The US National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) is in the process of shaking up the way in which it handles common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) listed in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) in the face of a rapidly-changing threat environment.

Previously, the NVD programme aimed to analyse all CVEs received to add details – like severity scores and affected product lists – to help cyber teams prioritise and mitigate relevant vulnerabilities. It terms this process ‘enrichment’.

However, going forward, it will enrich only those CVEs that meet a predefined set of criteria – those flaws that don’t mean this bar will still be listed but will be marked as lower priority issues.

“This change is driven by a surge in CVE submissions, which increased 263% between 2020 and 2025. We don’t expect this trend to let up anytime soon. Submissions during the first three months of 2026 are nearly one-third higher than the same period last year,” NIST said in a statement.

“We are working faster than ever. We enriched nearly 42,000 CVEs in 2025 – 45% more than any prior year. But this increased productivity is not enough to keep up with growing submissions. Therefore, we are instituting a new approach.”

The authority hopes that these changes will enable it to stabilise its programme and buy some time to help it develop new automated systems and workflow enhancements.

Priorities The new criteria went into effect on Wednesday 15 April, with the following CVEs prioritised: Those that the US government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) has added to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (Kev) catalogue;

Those appearing in software used within the US government;

Those for critical software as defined by president Biden’s Executive Order 14028, issued in October 2021. “This will allow us to focus on CVEs with the greatest potential for widespread impact. While CVEs that do not meet these criteria may have a significant impact on affected systems, they generally do not present the same level of systemic risk as those in the prioritised categories,” said NIST. The organisation acknowledged that the new criteria may not catch every potentially high-impact flaw, so users will be able to request reviews of lower priority CVEs for enrichment. At the same time, NIST will no longer routinely provide a separate severity score for CVEs that have already been assigned one by the CVE Numbering Authority – firms such as Microsoft, etc – that submitted it. It said this was an effort to reduce duplication of effort and better focus its resources, although users are also able to request reviews of specific CVEs if wanted. NIST is also changing how it goes about reanalysing enriched CVEs that have been modified after enrichment. Previously it had reanalysed all modified flaws but it will now only do so if it becomes aware of a modification that materially impacts its enrichment data. Again, a user-requested review system will be put in place.