Bank cyber teams on red alert as Anthropic promises them Mythos next week

Anthropic will make its Mythos AI model preview available to UK banks as early as next week, giving them an opportunity to close the security hole it has exposed.

Anthropic said Mythos has already found vulnerabilities in every single operating system and web browser.

UK banks will join a select group of companies in the US that were given early access to the artificial intelligence (AI) model as part of Anthropic’s Project Glasswing.

In the project, it said Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorgan Chase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, Nvidia and Palo Alto Networks will “use Mythos Preview as part of their defensive security work”.

UK banks will be up next, according to Anthropic’s European boss, Pip White. Speaking to Bloomberg, she said the company will give UK banks access to Mythos as early as next week.

“We’ve opened this out to a number of organisations, including Microsoft, AWS, some financial institutions, a very small cohort,” she told Bloomberg.

“And essentially, Mythos has really showed us that there are a lot of very severe vulnerabilities right now.”