Finance regulators to address AI risks after MPs say they are ‘not doing enough’

UK financial services regulators are taking action to reduce the risks posed by the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the finance sector.

The Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have both agreed to take steps following criticism in a report from MPs on the Treasury Committee that was published in January.

Committee chair Meg Hillier MP said that although the Bank of England is “grasping the nettle to some extent”, she was “perplexed at the apparent inertia shown by the Treasury” over placing IT suppliers to the finance sector within the Critical Third Parties Regime (CTPR).

In the report, MPs on the Treasury Committee said: “The UK public and the country’s finance system are exposed to potential serious harm because regulators in the financial sector are not doing enough.” MPs described the regulators as taking a “wait-and-see approach”.

In response, Sarah Breeden, deputy governor of financial stability at the Bank of England, said: “We share the [committee’s] view that AI has broad, complex and likely long-term implications for how the UK financial system serves the real economy. However, we do not agree with [its] characterisation that the bank is taking a ‘wait-and-see’ approach to the use of AI in financial services.

“Far from taking a ‘wait-and-see’ approach, we have invested heavily in analysing the current and future risks posed by both the use of AI in financial services, and the broader investment in and adoption of AI across the wider economy,” added Breedon.