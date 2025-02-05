MPs to scrutinise use of artificial intelligence in the finance sector

The Parliamentary Treasury Committee has called on consumers, finance firms and IT suppliers to provide evidence to support an inquiry into the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the finance sector.

AI is used widely in the finance sector where automation is rife. This includes chatbots supporting customers and even the use of AI in making trading decisions.

Banks and other finance firms have the money, IT skills and business case to increase the use of AI. In fact, the Bank of England figures recently revealed that 75% of finance firms are already using AI, with a further 10% planning to use it over the next three years.

But left to their own devices, banks will push the technology to breaking point, according to one senior IT professional in the UK finance sector, who said: “With AI, they have got their teeth into it, and they’re thinking, ‘We can automate loads of stuff and save a load of money with branches, head offices or staff until it goes wrong’.”