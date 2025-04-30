FCA wants ‘safe place’ for finance firms to test artificial intelligence

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) plans to offer a service where companies under its watch can test out artificial intelligence (AI) tools before they go live.

Firms are currently being slowed down in their development and deployment of AI due to the lack of such a testing environment, said the FCA, which is “seeking views from firms about how its live AI testing service can help them to deploy safe and responsible AI, which will benefit UK consumers and markets”.

The proposed service will run for 12 to 18 months, with a plan to launch in September 2025, providing regulatory support to firms that are ready to deploy consumer or market-facing AI models.

A live testing service is currently not part of the FCA AI Lab, but through the proposed service, financial services firms would be able to collaborate with the regulator as they check whether their AI developments are ready.

The testing will also give the FCA vital intelligence and a better understanding of how AI could impact the financial markets.

Jessica Rusu, the FCA’s chief data, intelligence and information officer, said: “Under our new strategy, we’ve committed to being increasingly tech positive to support growth. We want financial firms and their customers to benefit from AI, so we’re providing a safe space to test how they plan to use it.”