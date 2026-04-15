Danske Bank upgrade error exposed 20,000 customer addresses

The personal addresses of thousands of Danske Bank customers were leaked last year following a planned system upgrade. During a three-month period, until a fix was implemented when the issue was discovered in October, the personal addresses of customers making payments in Denmark were visible to recipients of domestic payments

The bank said in a statement: “The issue arose from a human error during a planned system update, which affected the system in question and subsequently meant that existing controls did not detect the error at the time.”

The bank was alerted to the error by three customer incidents. On further investigation, it found that 20,600 customers were affected.

“Following initial confirmation of three customers affected by the issue, we conducted further investigations to establish the full scope of the issue,” said the bank. “This work confirmed that a larger group of customers had been affected.”

Danske Bank said that access to the address information would have required the recipient to actively open the relevant payment details. Other payment types, such as MobilePay payments, card payments and invoice payments, were not affected by the issue, according to the bank.