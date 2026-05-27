The Gentlemen emerging as key ransomware player

An emerging ransomware gang known as The Gentlemen is beginning to attract more attention as it becomes one of the more active extortion groups in the cyber criminal underground, according to the latest monthly threat data from NCC Group.

First identified in the summer of 2025, The Gentlemen is an adept group that can easily and systematically bypass enterprise defences, leveraging tools from generic anti-AV utilities, according to Trend Micro, which was one of the first to track the gang last year.

NCC said the gang is quickly evolving into a highly operational ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation with advanced tooling and proxy infrastructure to accelerate its attacks.

The double extortion gang supports a broad set of target platforms, including Windows, Linux, NAS, BSD and VMware ESXi. Its ransomware uses XChaCha20 and Curve25519 encryption, which allows it to lock its victims’ files faster and at scale, with secure key generation through modern elliptic curve cryptography, which suggests the work of a sophisticated and established actor with “impeccable” ransomware nous.

Analysts are now also observing the use of proxy and backdoor malware known as SystemBC by The Gentlemen’s affiliates to enhance the efficacy of their attacks.

SystemBC infected systems serve as SOCKS6 proxies that enable cyber criminals to tunnel traffic through compromised hosts, which makes command and control (C2) activity much harder to trace, and improves its users’ ability to move laterally, or pivot in their victims’ environments.

Additionally, modular download-and-execute functionality enables rapid, effective delivery of follow-on-payloads.

Analysis of a form of ransomware called Vect has uncovered a serious flaw that breaks its core functionality and turns it from a locker to a wiper.

Ransomware exponents can target identity, bypassing technical defences. Boards should prioritise identity security, align investments, and embed cyber risk in governance.

Ransomware-as-a-service operations are increasingly seeking to forge connections with employees, contractors and trusted partners of their target organisations as an alternative to straight-up hacking, says NCC.

In this way, The Gentlemen’s affiliates navigate around IT systems without relying on potentially-exposed external infrastructure, and can conduct repeatable, industrialised intrusions more easily, quickly, resiliently and stealthily. This fundamentally changes incident dynamics.

“The rise of groups like The Gentlemen demonstrates how affiliates are now combining shared tooling, stealth infrastructure and repeatable intrusion methods to accelerate attacks at scale,” said NCC vice-president of cyber intelligence and response, Matt Hull.

“Techniques such as covert tunnelling and rapid domain-wide deployment are shrinking the window that defenders have to detect and respond before encryption occurs.”

Indeed, according to NCC’s latest monthly data, The Gentlemen are known to have been behind 73 cyber attacks in April 2026 alone, 10% of the total seen, and have now hit over 230 organisations this year.

In a month that saw overall ransomware attack volumes up slightly year-on-year, but down slightly compared with month, Qilin remained the dominant actor, accounting for 107 attacks, or 14% of the total observed. With The Gentlemen placing second on the chart, the top five most active gangs also included DragonForce, with 63 attacks, Akira with 52, and Coinbase Cartel with 42.

Also appearing in the top 10 were familiar names such as LockBit5, with 36 attacks, INC Ransom with 27, and ShinyHunters with 20.