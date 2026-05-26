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UKtech50 2026: The longlist of the UK’s influential tech leaders
Each year, Computer Weekly launches a search for the most influential people in UK IT, asking the tech community who it thinks should be in the top 50 – here is the longlist of everyone nominated for 2026
Now in its 16th year, Computer Weekly’s search for the 50 most influential people in UK IT is more relevant than ever, and selecting the top 50 shortlist is a mammoth task with so many deserving candidates.
Each year, the list of nominations grows as the tech industry tells us who it thinks deserves a place in the top 50. The quality and achievements of the 2026 nominees is perhaps a reflection of how incredibly relevant technology has become for the country’s economy, business and people’s lives, which is why the UKtech50 list continues to recognise the technology leaders driving the digital economy.
The shortlist of 50 names chosen by our expert panel of judges will be published shortly, allowing readers to vote for who they think should be recognised as the most influential leader in UK IT to help the judges make their final decision. The winner will be announced 2 July.
It has been a year that has demonstrated amazing talent, innovation and resolve among the country’s technology leaders, who recognise the value digital technologies can bring to society, which is why Computer Weekly has decided to reveal all of the nominees who were considered for this year’s top 50 list.
Huge congratulations to everyone who has made it onto the longlist. It is a great achievement and shows the depth of capability across the UK tech industry.
A big thank you also to our partner in the UKtech50 programme, global talent and technology solutions provider Harvey Nash.
The 2026 nominations for the most influential leaders in UK IT are (in alphabetical order):
- Abadesi Osunsade, founder and CEO, Hustle Crew
- Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics
- Adam Warne, managing director, head of EMM shared platform engineering, Barclays UK
- Adrian Blundell, chief digital information officer (CDIO), Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
- Aimee Smith, chief data officer, Government Digital Service
- Akiko Hart, director, Liberty
- Al Kingsley, CEO, NetSupport
- Alan Bates, Post Office scandal campaigner; chair, Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance
- Alan Carson, CTO and co-founder, Cloudsmith
- Alan Chang, founder and CEO, Fuse Energy
- Alex Bazin, chief technology officer (CTO) and chief operating officer (COO), Lewis Silkin
- Alex Kendall, CEO, Wayve
- Alex Towers, director of policy and public affairs, BT Group
- Alexander Grafetsberger, managing director, Luware UK; vice-president of Luware Recording, Luware
- Alexandra Jones, director general for science, innovation and growth, DSIT
- Alice Bentinck, co-founder, Entrepreneur First
- Alison Davis, executive director, pharmaceutical diagnostics (PDx) S/4HANA business transformation, GE Healthcare – PDx
- Alison Kay, vice-president and managing director, AWS UK and Ireland
- Alison McLaughlin, director, ETMAD Ltd
- Alistair Forbes, CEO, Scottish Tech Army
- Allan Boardman, founder, CyberAdvisor
- Allan Mayberry, director of engineering and site lead, Planet DDS
- Allison Kirkby, CEO, BT Group
- Amanda Brock, CEO, OpenUK
- Andrea Eschle, chief product officer, SDWorx
- Andrew Hendry, CDIO, Police Scotland
- Andrew Roughan, CEO, Defence Holdings
- Andrew Williams, chair, ScotlandIS
- Andy Gamble, CIO, Currys
- Andy McClintock, CDIO, Social Security Scotland
- Angela McLean, chief scientific adviser, UK government
- Ankit Jadav, global head of digital operations, Portmeirion Group; alumni and industry fellow, Nottingham Trent University
- Ankur Anand, CIO, Nash Squared
- Ann Marie Gallacher, CIO, NHS 24 Scotland
- Ann Maya, CTO, Boomi
- Ann O’Neill co-founder and CEO, Adora Digital Health
- Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls
- Anne Boden, founder, Starling Bank
- Anne Keast-Butler, director, GCHQ
- Anne-Marie Imafidon, CEO, Stemettes; Women in Tech Envoy, DSIT
- Antony Walker, deputy CEO, TechUK
- Arfah Farooq, Angel investor, Ada Ventures’ founder, Muslamic Makers
- Asha Easton, immersive tech network lead, Innovate UK
- Ashley Warren, CIO, SSE
- Audrey Mandela, chair, Women in Telecoms and Technology; investor, consultant, mentor
- Avril Chester, founder, Cancer Central
- Beckie Taylor, founder, Empower/Voices in Tech/The Sound Barrier
- Becky Lodge, CEO and founder, Startup Disruptors
- Bella Abrams, group CTO, Jisc
- Ben Roome, CEO, Mova
- Beth Hopkins, COO, NCSC
- Betty de Jongh, head of platforms, Ashurst
- Bev White, CEO, Nash Squared
- Bill Buchanan, professor, Edinburgh Napier University
- Bindi Karia, venture partner, Molten Ventures
- Blaise Metreweli, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6)
- Brent Hoberman, entrepreneur; chair of founders Factory and founders Forum
- Brian Reid, director of corporate operations, The Scottish Government
- Bridgette Bigmore, CTO, UK Telecoms Lab
- Carlos Selonke, CIO, Revolut
- Caroline Bellamy, executive director, Strider Technologies
- Caroline Gorski, co-founder, the Emergent Alliance
- Carrie Anne Philbin, director of educator support, Raspberry Pi Foundation
- Casey Calista, director, Labour Digital; public policy, Meta
- Cat Little, permanent secretary, Cabinet Office
- Catherine Breslin, founder, Kingfisher Labs
- Catriona Campbell, chair, the Scottish AI Alliance; AI partner, EY
- Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females
- Charles Ewen, director of technology and CIO, Met Office
- Charles Forte, CIO, Ministry of Defence
- Charlie Muirhead, founder and CEO, CogX
- Charlotte Baldwin, global CIO, Burberry
- Check Warner, co-founder, diversity vice-chair, partner, Ada Ventures
- Cheryl Stevens, director of shared channels experience, DWP
- Chi Onwurah, chair, Science, Innovation and Technology Committee
- Chris Ashworth, group CIO, Evri
- Chris Bowman, principal engineer, Registers of Scotland
- Chris Bryant, trade minister, Department for Business and Trade
- Chris Howes, group CDIO, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Chris Huntingford, director of AI, ANS Group
- Chris Johnson, chief scientific adviser, DSIT
- Chris Meah, founder and CEO, School of Code
- Chris Russell, COO University Information Services, University of Cambridge
- Christina Lovelock, author, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT; director of community, Herd Consulting
- Christine Bellamy, chief product officer, Government Digital Service
- Christopher Aldred, principal software engineer, Sersy Associates
- Cijo Joseph, chief technology and information officer, Mitie
- Cindy Rose, CEO, WPP
- Claire Reid, chief technology and innovation officer, PwC UK
- Claire Taylor, director of information services, Edinburgh Napier University
- Claire Thorne, co-CEO, Tech She Can
- Clare Barclay, president, enterprise and industry, Microsoft EMEA
- Clare Lansley, group information technology director, Spirax Group
- Claudette Jones, director of digital and technology services, University of Dundee
- Clifford Cohen, global CTO, Soligent
- Colin Birchenall, chief digital officer, Glasgow City Council; CTO, Digital Office for Scottish Local Government
- Colin Simpson, global information technology director, Stantec
- Conor Whelan, group CIO, The Access Group
- Craig Bright, group co-COO, Barclays
- Craig Donald, CIO, the Football Association
- Craig Melson, associate director – environment and sustainability, TechUK
- Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, BAME Recruitment Ltd; board chair, Pop Up Projects
- Czarina Barnsby, co-founder, ArchitectHer; vice-chair of BCS Enterprise Architecture Specialist Group; head of technical architecture secure transformation services at Accenture
- Daljit Rehal, CDIO, HM Revenue and Customs; past BCS president
- Dan Bailey, vice-president – public sector, IBM
- Dan Lawrence, CDIO, Cardiff University
- Dan McQuillan, lecturer in creative and social computing, Goldsmiths, University of London
- Daniel Vocke, founder and CTO, Ohme
- Danielle George, chief scientific adviser for National Security, GCHQ; professor and vice-dean at the University of Manchester
- Danny Gonzalez, chief digital and innovation officer, London North Eastern Railway
- Darren Dodd, lead delivery manager, NHS App, NHS England
- Darren Hardman, CEO, Microsoft UK
- Darren Jones, chief secretary to the prime minister, HM Government
- Darren Scates, director of technology and CTO, Metropolitan Police
- Darron Antill, CEO, Device Authority
- Dave Smith, national technology adviser, DSIT
- David Bletso, interim CEO, Digital Catapult
- David Crack, chair, Association of Digital Verification Professionals
- David Henderson, CTO, PA Media
- David Knott, senior adviser, Boston Consulting Group
- David McColl, deputy director – technology service, PSD Scotland
- David Turner, CTO, Compass Group UK and Ireland
- David Watson, CEO, Ohme
- Debbie Forster, ex-CEO of Tech Talent Charter
- Debbie Weinstein, president, Google EMEA
- Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story (YSYS)
- Deborah O'Neill, partner – head of Digital Europe, Oliver Wyman
- Demis Hassabis, founder and CEO, Google DeepMind
- Derek Allison, general manager UK and Ireland, DXC Technology
- Deryck Mitchelson, global chief information security officer (CISO) and C-suite adviser, Check Point; vice-chair of Scottish Government’s National Cyber Advisory Board
- Dev Dhiman, CEO, GBG
- Diana Kennedy, executive director – architecture and engineering, NatWest Group
- DIana Layfield, CEO, Monzo Bank
- Dieter Kraftner, CDIO, Anglia Ruskin University
- Dom Hallas, executive director, Startup Coalition
- Douglas Smith, IT director, Scottish Power
- Dylan Roberts, CDIO, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board
- Eben Upton, founder, Raspberry Pi Foundation
- Eddie Copeland, director, London Office of Technology and Innovation
- Efua Akumanyi, co-CTO, Coding Black Females
- Eileen Burbidge, partner, Passion Capital
- Eldar and Roy Tuvey, founders, Vertice
- Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Aspirations and Teens in AI; business mentor, Microsoft for Startups
- Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance
- Elizabeth Varley, dealmaker – global entrepreneur programme, Department for Business and Trade
- Elizabeth Vega, group CEO, Informed Solutions
- Emily Middleton, interim director general, Digital Transformation Group, DSIT
- Emma McGuigan, chair, UK AI Assurance Consortium
- Emma Sinclair, co-founder, Enterprise Alumni
- Emma Wright, director, The Institute of AI; partner, Harbottle and Lewis; founder, investHER
- Emran Mian, permanent secretary, DSIT
- Euan Blair, CEO, Multiverse
- Felix Greaves, director, digital, data and innovation strategy and head of the Joint Digital Policy Unit, DHSC
- Flavilla Fongang, managing director, 3 Colours Rule; founder, TLA Black Women in Tech
- Gaia Marcus, director, Ada Lovelace Institute
- Gareth Whiting, vice-president of sales, WEKA
- Garry Fingland, CIO, The Weir Group
- Gary Balmer, CIO, Tesco Bank
- Geoff Huggins, digital director, Scottish Government
- Georgia Fleet, CEO and co-founder, Zonova
- Georgina Maratheftis, associate director, local public services, TechUK
- Gerard Grech, managing director, founders at the University of Cambridge
- Gina Gill, CIO, Apollo
- Glenn Winteringham, CDO, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust
- Graeme Fletcher, director of technology and engineering, mkodo
- Graham Hutton, professor of computer science, University of Nottingham
- Grant Nairn, CIO, Aggreko
- Greg Jackson, CEO, Octopus Energy
- Greg Jones, senior vice-president of MSP enablement, Kaseya
- Greg Williams, executive director, Exponential View
- Guus Dekkers, CTO, Tesco
- Hannah Dee, senior lecturer in computer science at Aberystwyth University; founder of BCS Lovelace Colloquium
- Hannah Rutter, CEO, Office for Digital Identities and Attributes, DSIT
- Hannah Shimko, co-founder and chair, Digital LibDems
- Hassan Chaudhury, commercial director, DATA-CAN: The Health Data Research Hub for Cancer
- Hayaatun Sillem, CEO and founder, Argentic Associates
- Heather Cover-Kus, associate director, central government and education, TechUK
- Heather Thomson, CEO, the Data Lab
- Helen Milner, CEO, Good Things Foundation
- Helen Thomas, CEO, Digital Health and Care Wales
- Helen Wylie, director general and CDIO, DWP Digital
- Hilary Stephenson, managing director, Nexer Digital
- Hussain Baig, global COO, Computershare
- Iain Corby, executive director, Age Verification Providers Association
- Ian Bromwich, CIO, Royal London
- Ian Chapman, CEO, UK Research and Innovation
- Ian Hogarth, chair, AI Safety Institute
- Ian Levy, distinguished engineer and vice-president, Amazon
- Ian Murray, minister for digital government and data, DSIT
- Ilan Gur, adviser, Advanced Research and Invention Agency
- Irene Graham, CEO, Scaleup Institute
- Isaac de Abreu, technical marketing director, Extreme Networks
- Izak Oosthuizen, CEO, Zhero
- Jack Clark, co-founder, Anthropic
- Jack Stockdale, CTO, Darktrace
- Jacky Wright, senior partner (technology portfolio and strategy), McKinsey
- Jacqueline De Rojas, past president, TechUK
- Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary
- Jade Leung, AI adviser to the prime minister
- James Clements, CIO, Francis Crick Institute
- James Donkin, CTO, Ocado Technology
- James Dunn, chief of staff, DXC Technology
- James Fleming, CIO, Francis Crick Institute
- James Matthews, CEO, Ocado Technology
- James Murray, health and social care secretary, UK Government
- James Tyler, UK managing director, Equinix
- James Wise, chair, Sovereign AI Fund
- Janet Coyle, managing director business growth, London and Partners
- Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance
- Jason Creane, UK vice-president and general manager, Varonis
- Jason Dunham, CIO, Student Loans Company
- Jason Kemsley, chief revenue officer, Uptime Solutions; executive council leader, CompTIA
- Jatin Aythora, director of research and development, BBC
- Jeni Tennison, executive director, Connected by Data
- Jennifer McGhee, CISO, Element Materials Technology
- Jenny Rae, CIO, Imperial College London
- Jessi Baker, founder, Provenance
- Jessica Figueras, CEO and co-founder, CxB
- Jo Graham, CDO, Pharmacy2U
- Joanna Drake, CIO, THG
- Joanna Shields, CEO and founder, Precognition
- Joe Baguley, CTO, EMEA, Broadcom
- Joel Gujral, CEO, Myndup
- Johanna Hutchinson, CDO, BAE Systems
- John Boumphrey, country manager, Amazon UK
- John Davison, CIO, First Central Group
- John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner
- John Elliott, vice-president technology EMEA, Starbucks
- John Seglias, group CDIO, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
- Johnny Boufarhat, founder and CEO, Hopin
- Jon Carson, director of strategic programmes, Pets at Home
- Jonny Williams, chief digital adviser for UK public sector, Red Hat
- Josko Grljevic, CTO, Mayfair Equity Partners
- Jots Sehmbi, CIO, City, University of London
- Juan Villamil, CTO, Avenga
- Julia Adamson, managing director of education and public benefit, BCS
- Julian David, CEO, TechUK
- June Angelides, vice-chair, Samos Investments; founder, Mums in technology
- Kanishka Narayan, Parliamentary under-secretary of state for AI and Online Safety, DSIT
- Karl Hoods, group CDIO, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
- Kash Ghedia, CIO, Applegreen (Welcome Break)
- Kate Bohn, industry consultant, Tungsten Automation
- Kate Boyle, senior data adviser, Cabinet Office
- Kathleen Fisher, CEO, Advanced Research and Innovation Agency
- Katie Gallagher, managing director, Manchester Digital
- Katie Prescott, technology business editor, The Times
- Katie Ramsey, head of global venture capital unit, Department for Business and Trade
- Kaveh Pourteymour, CDIO, Rolls-Royce
- Kayleigh Kuptz, co-founder and CEO, Deployed
- Kerensa Jennings, board adviser to Institute of Coding, Trove, Noon, Digital Leaders, founders4Schools
- Kike Oniwinde Agoro, founder, BYP network
- Kriti Sharma, vice-president of product, GFK; founder, AI for Good UK
- Laura Gilbert, senior director of AI, Tony Blair Institute
- Laura Hodkinson, group director of transformation, The Calico Group
- Leanne Clancy, group CIO, Boohoo
- Lee Cowie, CEO, Accesso
- Lee Foster, chief operating and technology officer, Dains Accountants
- Lee Skillen, CTO and co-dounder, Cloudsmith
- Lila Ibrahim, COO, Google DeepMind
- Lisa Heneghan, global chief digital officer, KPMG
- Lisa Johnson, vice-president of corporate communications (Global), Starship Technologies
- Lisa Ventura, founder, Cyber Security Unity
- Liz Kendall, science, innovation and technology secretary, DSIT
- Liz Lloyd, minister for digital economy, DSIT
- Liz Rowsell, CTO, Johnson Matthey
- Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow; chair, GoodThingsFoundation; deputy chair of the Government’s Digital Skills Council
- Lopa Patel, founder, Asians in Tech; chair, Diversity UK
- Louis Mosley, CEO, Palantir UK
- Louise Smith, chair, Innovate Finance
- Lucy Cassidy, director of products and service, HBSUK
- Lydia Gregory, CEO and co-founder, Figaro.ai
- Lyndsey Simpson, founder/CEO, 55Redefined Group
- Maggie Jones, future digital economy and online safety minister, DSIT
- Maggie Philbin, CEO, TeenTech
- Maggie Van’t Hoff, vice-president of IT transformation and value, Shell
- Marc Warner, CEO, Faculty
- Marc Waters, UK&I managing director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Margherita Della Valle, group chief executive, Vodafone
- Mark Boost, CEO and co-founder, Civo
- Mark Dearnley, interim group CEO, Hays
- Mark Gee, CIO, University of Birmingham
- Mark Hughes, security executive and researcher, IBM Research
- Mark Logan, former chief entrepreneurial adviser to Scottish Government
- Mark Sweeny, founder and chief executive, de Novo Solutions
- Mark Thompson, group CDIO, Ministry of Justice
- Mark Weir, regional director for UK and Ireland, Check Point Software
- Marsha Castello, delegate to the UN Commission on the Status of Women; ambassador, Women in Data; data analyst, Civil Service
- Marta Krupinska, CEO and co-founder, CUR8
- Martha Lane Fox, entrepreneur
- Martyn Wallace, CDO, Scottish Local Government Digital Office
- Mary Ellis, CEO and co-founder, PheroSyn
- Mary McKenna, co-founder, AwakenHub
- Mat Rule, CEO and founder of Toca.io
- Matt Brittin, director general, BBC
- Matt Clifford, chairman, Advanced Research and Invention Agency
- Matt Stanley, co-founder, Think Digital Partners
- Matthew Evans, director of markets, TechUK
- Mayowa Fajobi, platform and open source engineer, OpenUK Ambassador
- Melanie Dawes, chief executive, Ofcom
- Melissa Di Donato, CEO, Kyriba; non-executive director, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Meryl Bushell, crown representative, Cabinet Office
- Michael Cockburn, co-founder, Desana
- Michael Taylor, IT director, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
- Mike Errington, CIO, Co-operative Bank
- Mike Hyde, CTO, Trainline
- Mike McCarthy, CDIO, Home Office
- Milena Cooper, vice-president of operations, Informa TechTarget
- Mohamed Hammady, group CTO, Sky
- Monir El Moudden, digital educator and computer science teacher
- Morgan Ball, group technology director, Samworth Brothers
- Mustafa Suleyman, CEO, Microsoft AI
- Muttukrishnan Rajarajan, director of the Institute for Cybersecurity at City, University of London
- Nadine Thomson, fractional CTO; non-executive director, Visit England
- Naomi McGregor, founder and CEO Movetru
- Naomi Timperley, co-founder of Tech North Advocates; growth and innovation consultant, We Are GSI; innovation and growth lead at Manchester Tech Festival
- Natalie Jones, director of digital identity, Government Digital Service
- Nic Granger, director of corporate (digital, data and technology), North Sea Transition Authority; chair of offshore energy, Digital Strategy Group; chair, The Data Lab
- Nick Poole, CEO, UKIE
- Nick Prudhoe, CTO, City Facilities Management
- Nick Woods, managing director, CAVU
- Nicky Stewart, director, Yellow Submarine AI
- Nicky Tozer, senior vice-president of EMEA, Oracle NetSuite
- Nicola Blackwood, chair, Genomics England
- Nicola Hodson, chair for UK&I, IBM; TechUK deputy president
- Nicola Mendelsohn, vice-president of global business group, Meta
- Nigel Richardson, chief information and digitisation officer, Reckitt
- Nigel Rodgers, group CIO, People’s Partnership
- Nigel Shadbolt, chairman, Open Data Institute
- Nigel Toon, co-founder and executive chair, Graphcore
- Nigel Verdon, CEO and co-founder, Railsbank
- Nimmi Patel, policy manager for skills, talent and diversity, TechUK
- Oliver Davy, CDO, University of Derby
- Ollie Ilott, interim director general, emerging technology and AI, DSIT
- Opal Perry, CDIO, EasyJet
- Orpheus Warr, CTO, Everyone TV
- Pamela Maynard, chief AI transformation officer, MCAPS, Microsoft
- Patrick Vallance, science, research and innovation minister, DSIT
- Paul Christie, head of IT service, Registers of Scotland
- Paul Clark, director of high performance computing, EPCC
- Paul Fitton, director of information systems, Northern Powergrid
- Paul Fletcher, CEO, Nominet
- Paul Hardy, EMEA innovation officer, ServiceNow
- Paul Willmott, non-executive director, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Penny Williams, vice-president of sales, CDW UK
- Peter O'Kane, CTO, BBC
- Peter Pugh-Jones, field CDO, Confluent
- Phil Siveter, CEO, Thales UK
- Phil Swan, digital director, Greater Manchester Combined Authority
- Phil Wilson, Co-CEO, Balena
- Pooja Bagga, group CIO, Guardian News and Media
- Poppy Gustafsson, former minister for investment; ex-CEO of Darktrace
- Priya Guha, venture partner, Merian Ventures
- Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO, Century Tech
- Priyanka Gangishetty, senior Azure customer engineer; women in tech and mental health advocate; women in CXP EMEA lead; STEM ambassador UK, Microsoft
- Przemek Czarnecki, CTO, ASOS
- Rachel Coldicutt, founder and executive director, Careful Trouble
- Rachel Dunscombe, co-chair, OpenEHR; member, UK government AI Council; visiting professor, Imperial College London
- Rachel Higham, former chief digital and technology officer, Marks and Spencer
- Rachel Hilliam, chair, Alliance for Data Science Professionals; professor of statistics, the Open University
- Rachel Seymour, manager, cloud FinOps engineering, London Stock Exchange
- Rafe Colburn, CTO, Etsy
- Raja Javaid, chief information and transformation officer, University of Warwick
- Rana Bhattacharya, CIO, Cynergy Bank
- Ravi Naik, legal director, AWO
- Rebecca Womersley, CIO, Wellcome Trust
- Rene Haas, CEO, ARM Holdings
- Rex Cooper, CTO, Times Higher Education
- Richard Atkinson, head of technology, Nando’s UK and IRE
- Richard Corbridge, CIO, Segro
- Richard Davis, UK country managing partner, Netcompany
- Richard G. Brown, CEO, R3
- Richard Horne, CEO, National Cyber Security Centre
- Rick Martire, director and general manager, Sovereign Services, Rackspace Technology UK
- Rioch Edwards-Brown, founder, So You Wanna Be In Tech?
- Rob Barnes, CTO, Sainsbury’s
- Rob McCargow, technology impact leader, PwC UK and EMEA Consulting
- Rob Thompson, chief digital, data and technology officer, Dept for Health and Social Care
- Robert Baugh, CEO, Keepabl
- Robert Elsey, group CTO, Co-op
- Robert Harding, non-executive director, CapitalOne UK
- Robin Tombs, CEO, Yoti
- Roger Halliday, CEO, Research Data Scotland
- Romina Savova, founder and CEO, Pension Bee
- Rosalind Singleton, chair, Telecoms Supply Chain Advisory Council; board member, Inca
- Ross McKerchar, CISO, Sophos
- Rowena Ironside, non-executive director, chair and mentor; co-founder, Women on Boards UK
- Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates
- Ryan Edwards, founder and CEO, Audoo
- Sabina Ciofu, associate director of international, TechUK
- Sam Kini, chief digital and technology officer, Unilever
- Samantha Niblett, MP; founder, Labour Women in Tech
- Sandra Wachter, professor and senior researcher, Oxford Internet Institute
- Sarah Armstrong-Smith, executive director, Secure Horizons
- Sarah Breeden, deputy governor, Bank of England (co-chair of AI Consortium)
- Sarah Burnett, chief technology evangelist, KYP.ai
- Sarah Cardell, CEO, Competition and Markets Authority
- Sarah Heffron Nichomoff, chief data officer and head of AI enablement, JP Morgan
- Sarah Luxford, partner (DDaT) at GatenbySanderson; co-founder TLA Women in Tech
- Sarah McMann, chief digital product officer, HM Revenue and Customs
- Sarah Rench, global AI security lead, Avanade; founder, RepresentAI
- Sarah Tulip, founder, MetroTech; co-founder, Wild Digital; digital ambassador, Leeds City Council
- Sarah Turner, CEO and co-founder, Angel Academe
- Sarah Venning, chief strategy and transformation officer, Allwyn UK
- Sarah Winmill, BCS president; digital function leader, Royal Navy
- Sarah-Jane Sewell, director, Digital Tories; senior consultant, Shearwater
- Sasha Jory, CIO, Hastings Direct
- Scott McGarvey, technology platform director, Barclays
- Shadi A. Razak, CTO and co-founder, Angoka
- Shaheen Sayed, chief commercial officer, Accenture
- Sharon Moore, CTO for public sector, IBM UK
- Sharron Gunn, Group CEO, BCS – The Chartered Institute for IT
- Shashi Verma, director of strategy and CTO, Transport for London
- Shaun Pearce, CPTO, Gousto
- Sheila Flavell, COO, FDM Group; president, TechUK
- Sheree Atcheson, global director of diversity and inclusion, Valtech
- Sheridan Ash, Co-CEO and founder, Tech She Can
- Sherry Coutu, Angel investor; founder of ScaleUp Institute; founder of founders4Schools
- Sian Jones, CEO, Correla
- Sian-Nia Davies, chief digital, data and technology officer, Intellectual Property Office
- Silkie Carlo, director, Big Brother Watch
- Simon Bond, managing director, CYAN Solutions
- Simon Hansford, CCO, Civo
- Simon Pakenham-Walsh, CTO, River Island
- Simon Tindal, CTO, Smart Communications
- Simon Tinkler, head of Lean Portfolio Management, Tesco Bank
- Simon Wardley, founder, Wardley Maps
- Somayeh Aghnia, co-founder, London School of Innovation
- Sonia Patel, interim CTO, UK Government
- Sophie Greaves, associate director, digital infrastructure, TechUK
- Sophie James, head of telecoms and spectrum policy, TechUK
- Stella Peace, interim executive chair, Innovate UK
- Stephen Campbell, COO, Scottish Friendly
- Stephen Flockhart, director of digital and security; CIO, NHS National Services Scotland
- Stephen Glenfield, head of digital, Heathrow Airport
- Steve Humber, CEO, Coventry University Online
- Steve McDevitt, CIO, Element Materials Technology
- Steve Nolan, CIO, Very Group
- Steve O'Connor, IT director, Aston Martin Lagonda
- Steve Pass, CEO, Iconic Data Centres
- Steven Bartlett, founder and CEO, Steven.com
- Steven Faull, technology director, Allied Vehicles Group
- Storm Fagan, CPO, BBC
- Stuart McWhinnie, CTO, Golden Charter
- Sue Black, professor of computer science and technology evangelist, Durham University
- Sue Daley, director, technology and innovation, TechUK
- Sue McLean, partner, Bird and Bird
- Suki Fuller, founder, Miribure
- Suresh Viswanathan, COO, Nationwide Building Society
- Surya Mukherjee, principal director, Accenture
- Susanne Baker, partner – technology sector, Baker McKenzie
- Suzanne Ashman, managing partner, Sovereign AI Fund
- Suzanne Howse, head of data and AI, Marks and Spencer
- Tabitha Goldstaub, co-founder, CognitionX; former chair of Government’s AI Council
- Tamara Filkelstein, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering
- Tanuja Randery, EMEA managing director, Amazon Web Services
- Tara Donnelly, founder, Digital Care Ltd
- Tara McGeehan, president, CGI UK and Australia
- Tarnveer Singh, CISO, The Exeter
- Teodora Kaneva, head of smart infrastructure and systems, TechUK
- Teruyoshi Adachi, CEO, Aprio Technologies
- Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO, Olio
- Tessa Griffiths and Sarah Maclean (jointly), CEOs of Skills England (jobshare)
- Thalia Crone, global head of media supply chain and operations, Fremantle
- Theo Blackwell, chief digital officer to the Mayor of London
- Tia Cheang, director of IT data and information services (UK and EMEA), Gallagher
- Tim Berners-Lee, World Wide Web inventor; director of Open Data Institute
- Tom Adeyoola, executive chair, Innovate UK
- Tom Berry, CTO, Ocado Group
- Tom Crick, chief scientific adviser, Department for Culture, Media and Sport
- Tom Jackson, CTO, News UK
- Tom Read, group chief digital and technology officer, Serco
- Tom Skalycz, CTO and path director, HMRC
- Tom Whicher, co-founder and CEO, DrDoctor
- Toni Scullion, computing science teacher and founder of dressCode
- Trish Quinn, head of digital, Scottish Legal Aid Board
- Trudy Norris-Grey, strategic adviser, Institution of Engineering and Technology
- Valerie Todd, HR director, Siemens UK and Ireland
- Vanessa Vallely, CEO, WeAreTheCity
- Vickie Allen, founder, DevelopHer Awards; senior software developer, Certua
- Victoria Higgin, CIO, SGN
- Victoria Johnson, social impact director, BT Group
- Walter Goodwin, co-founder, Fractile
- Wendy Hall, regius professor of computer science, University of Southampton; non-executive director and adviser across government and industry
- Wendy Redshaw, chief digital information officer, retail, NatWest Group
- Will Pearce, CEO and co-founder, Orbital
- Will Smart, director and strategic adviser, CareTech Partners
- William Hewish, CIO, Pets at Home
- Yanna Winter, CIO, Generali
- Yorath Turner, COO for digital, the Scottish Government
- Yvonne Gallagher, digital director, National Audit Office
- Zahra Bahrololoumi, president and CEO, Salesforce UK
- Zoe Kleinman, technology editor, BBC News
Judging the UKtech50
The UKtech50 list is decided by a judging panel representing every area of the UK IT profession. The panel selects the top 50 candidates based on the following criteria:
- Influence: What authority or ability does the person have – either through their personal position or the role they hold – to personally influence the development of UK IT, or to influence others in positions of authority?
- Achievements: What has the person achieved in the past 12 months to help the development of UK IT?
- Profile: Is the person recognised as a role model for aspiring leaders? How widely are they acknowledged by their peers as an authority and influence on UK IT?
- Leadership: Does the person demonstrate the skills and experience necessary to be seen as a leader in the development of IT in the UK? Do they have a leadership role and does that help them develop the role of IT in the UK?
- Potential: How likely is it that the person will have a significant impact on UK IT in the next 12 months? Will their authority and responsibility grow?