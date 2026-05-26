UKtech50 2026: The longlist of the UK’s influential tech leaders

Now in its 16th year, Computer Weekly’s search for the 50 most influential people in UK IT is more relevant than ever, and selecting the top 50 shortlist is a mammoth task with so many deserving candidates.

Each year, the list of nominations grows as the tech industry tells us who it thinks deserves a place in the top 50. The quality and achievements of the 2026 nominees is perhaps a reflection of how incredibly relevant technology has become for the country’s economy, business and people’s lives, which is why the UKtech50 list continues to recognise the technology leaders driving the digital economy.

The shortlist of 50 names chosen by our expert panel of judges will be published shortly, allowing readers to vote for who they think should be recognised as the most influential leader in UK IT to help the judges make their final decision. The winner will be announced 2 July.

It has been a year that has demonstrated amazing talent, innovation and resolve among the country’s technology leaders, who recognise the value digital technologies can bring to society, which is why Computer Weekly has decided to reveal all of the nominees who were considered for this year’s top 50 list.

Huge congratulations to everyone who has made it onto the longlist. It is a great achievement and shows the depth of capability across the UK tech industry.

A big thank you also to our partner in the UKtech50 programme, global talent and technology solutions provider Harvey Nash.

The 2026 nominations for the most influential leaders in UK IT are (in alphabetical order):

Abadesi Osunsade, founder and CEO, Hustle Crew

Abbie Morris, CEO and co-founder, Compare Ethics

Adam Warne, managing director, head of EMM shared platform engineering, Barclays UK

Adrian Blundell, chief digital information officer (CDIO), Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Aimee Smith, chief data officer, Government Digital Service

Akiko Hart, director, Liberty

Al Kingsley, CEO, NetSupport

Alan Bates, Post Office scandal campaigner; chair, Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance

Alan Carson, CTO and co-founder, Cloudsmith

Alan Chang, founder and CEO, Fuse Energy

Alex Bazin, chief technology officer (CTO) and chief operating officer (COO), Lewis Silkin

Alex Kendall, CEO, Wayve

Alex Towers, director of policy and public affairs, BT Group

Alexander Grafetsberger, managing director, Luware UK; vice-president of Luware Recording, Luware

Alexandra Jones, director general for science, innovation and growth, DSIT

Alice Bentinck, co-founder, Entrepreneur First

Alison Davis, executive director, pharmaceutical diagnostics (PDx) S/4HANA business transformation, GE Healthcare – PDx

Alison Kay, vice-president and managing director, AWS UK and Ireland

Alison McLaughlin, director, ETMAD Ltd

Alistair Forbes, CEO, Scottish Tech Army

Allan Boardman, founder, CyberAdvisor

Allan Mayberry, director of engineering and site lead, Planet DDS

Allison Kirkby, CEO, BT Group

Amanda Brock, CEO, OpenUK

Andrea Eschle, chief product officer, SDWorx

Andrew Hendry, CDIO, Police Scotland

Andrew Roughan, CEO, Defence Holdings

Andrew Williams, chair, ScotlandIS

Andy Gamble, CIO, Currys

Andy McClintock, CDIO, Social Security Scotland

Angela McLean, chief scientific adviser, UK government

Ankit Jadav, global head of digital operations, Portmeirion Group; alumni and industry fellow, Nottingham Trent University

Ankur Anand, CIO, Nash Squared

Ann Marie Gallacher, CIO, NHS 24 Scotland

Ann Maya, CTO, Boomi

Ann O’Neill co-founder and CEO, Adora Digital Health

Anna Brailsford, CEO, Code First Girls

Anne Boden, founder, Starling Bank

Anne Keast-Butler, director, GCHQ

Anne-Marie Imafidon, CEO, Stemettes; Women in Tech Envoy, DSIT

Antony Walker, deputy CEO, TechUK

Arfah Farooq, Angel investor, Ada Ventures’ founder, Muslamic Makers

Asha Easton, immersive tech network lead, Innovate UK

Ashley Warren, CIO, SSE

Audrey Mandela, chair, Women in Telecoms and Technology; investor, consultant, mentor

Avril Chester, founder, Cancer Central

Beckie Taylor, founder, Empower/Voices in Tech/The Sound Barrier

Becky Lodge, CEO and founder, Startup Disruptors

Bella Abrams, group CTO, Jisc

Ben Roome, CEO, Mova

Beth Hopkins, COO, NCSC

Betty de Jongh, head of platforms, Ashurst

Bev White, CEO, Nash Squared

Bill Buchanan, professor, Edinburgh Napier University

Bindi Karia, venture partner, Molten Ventures

Blaise Metreweli, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6)

Brent Hoberman, entrepreneur; chair of founders Factory and founders Forum

Brian Reid, director of corporate operations, The Scottish Government

Bridgette Bigmore, CTO, UK Telecoms Lab

Carlos Selonke, CIO, Revolut

Caroline Bellamy, executive director, Strider Technologies

Caroline Gorski, co-founder, the Emergent Alliance

Carrie Anne Philbin, director of educator support, Raspberry Pi Foundation

Casey Calista, director, Labour Digital; public policy, Meta

Cat Little, permanent secretary, Cabinet Office

Catherine Breslin, founder, Kingfisher Labs

Catriona Campbell, chair, the Scottish AI Alliance; AI partner, EY

Charlene Hunter, CEO and founder, Coding Black Females

Charles Ewen, director of technology and CIO, Met Office

Charles Forte, CIO, Ministry of Defence

Charlie Muirhead, founder and CEO, CogX

Charlotte Baldwin, global CIO, Burberry

Check Warner, co-founder, diversity vice-chair, partner, Ada Ventures

Cheryl Stevens, director of shared channels experience, DWP

Chi Onwurah, chair, Science, Innovation and Technology Committee

Chris Ashworth, group CIO, Evri

Chris Bowman, principal engineer, Registers of Scotland

Chris Bryant, trade minister, Department for Business and Trade

Chris Howes, group CDIO, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Chris Huntingford, director of AI, ANS Group

Chris Johnson, chief scientific adviser, DSIT

Chris Meah, founder and CEO, School of Code

Chris Russell, COO University Information Services, University of Cambridge

Christina Lovelock, author, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT; director of community, Herd Consulting

Christine Bellamy, chief product officer, Government Digital Service

Christopher Aldred, principal software engineer, Sersy Associates

Cijo Joseph, chief technology and information officer, Mitie

Cindy Rose, CEO, WPP

Claire Reid, chief technology and innovation officer, PwC UK

Claire Taylor, director of information services, Edinburgh Napier University

Claire Thorne, co-CEO, Tech She Can

Clare Barclay, president, enterprise and industry, Microsoft EMEA

Clare Lansley, group information technology director, Spirax Group

Claudette Jones, director of digital and technology services, University of Dundee

Clifford Cohen, global CTO, Soligent

Colin Birchenall, chief digital officer, Glasgow City Council; CTO, Digital Office for Scottish Local Government

Colin Simpson, global information technology director, Stantec

Conor Whelan, group CIO, The Access Group

Craig Bright, group co-COO, Barclays

Craig Donald, CIO, the Football Association

Craig Melson, associate director – environment and sustainability, TechUK

Cynthia Davis, CEO and founder, BAME Recruitment Ltd; board chair, Pop Up Projects

Czarina Barnsby, co-founder, ArchitectHer; vice-chair of BCS Enterprise Architecture Specialist Group; head of technical architecture secure transformation services at Accenture

Daljit Rehal, CDIO, HM Revenue and Customs; past BCS president

Dan Bailey, vice-president – public sector, IBM

Dan Lawrence, CDIO, Cardiff University

Dan McQuillan, lecturer in creative and social computing, Goldsmiths, University of London

Daniel Vocke, founder and CTO, Ohme

Danielle George, chief scientific adviser for National Security, GCHQ; professor and vice-dean at the University of Manchester

Danny Gonzalez, chief digital and innovation officer, London North Eastern Railway

Darren Dodd, lead delivery manager, NHS App, NHS England

Darren Hardman, CEO, Microsoft UK

Darren Jones, chief secretary to the prime minister, HM Government

Darren Scates, director of technology and CTO, Metropolitan Police

Darron Antill, CEO, Device Authority

Dave Smith, national technology adviser, DSIT

David Bletso, interim CEO, Digital Catapult

David Crack, chair, Association of Digital Verification Professionals

David Henderson, CTO, PA Media

David Knott, senior adviser, Boston Consulting Group

David McColl, deputy director – technology service, PSD Scotland

David Turner, CTO, Compass Group UK and Ireland

David Watson, CEO, Ohme

Debbie Forster, ex-CEO of Tech Talent Charter

Debbie Weinstein, president, Google EMEA

Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO, Your Startup, Your Story (YSYS)

Deborah O'Neill, partner – head of Digital Europe, Oliver Wyman

Demis Hassabis, founder and CEO, Google DeepMind

Derek Allison, general manager UK and Ireland, DXC Technology

Deryck Mitchelson, global chief information security officer (CISO) and C-suite adviser, Check Point; vice-chair of Scottish Government’s National Cyber Advisory Board

Dev Dhiman, CEO, GBG

Diana Kennedy, executive director – architecture and engineering, NatWest Group

DIana Layfield, CEO, Monzo Bank

Dieter Kraftner, CDIO, Anglia Ruskin University

Dom Hallas, executive director, Startup Coalition

Douglas Smith, IT director, Scottish Power

Dylan Roberts, CDIO, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Eben Upton, founder, Raspberry Pi Foundation

Eddie Copeland, director, London Office of Technology and Innovation

Efua Akumanyi, co-CTO, Coding Black Females

Eileen Burbidge, partner, Passion Capital

Eldar and Roy Tuvey, founders, Vertice

Elena Sinel, founder, Acorn Aspirations and Teens in AI; business mentor, Microsoft for Startups

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance

Elizabeth Varley, dealmaker – global entrepreneur programme, Department for Business and Trade

Elizabeth Vega, group CEO, Informed Solutions

Emily Middleton, interim director general, Digital Transformation Group, DSIT

Emma McGuigan, chair, UK AI Assurance Consortium

Emma Sinclair, co-founder, Enterprise Alumni

Emma Wright, director, The Institute of AI; partner, Harbottle and Lewis; founder, investHER

Emran Mian, permanent secretary, DSIT

Euan Blair, CEO, Multiverse

Felix Greaves, director, digital, data and innovation strategy and head of the Joint Digital Policy Unit, DHSC

Flavilla Fongang, managing director, 3 Colours Rule; founder, TLA Black Women in Tech

Gaia Marcus, director, Ada Lovelace Institute

Gareth Whiting, vice-president of sales, WEKA

Garry Fingland, CIO, The Weir Group

Gary Balmer, CIO, Tesco Bank

Geoff Huggins, digital director, Scottish Government

Georgia Fleet, CEO and co-founder, Zonova

Georgina Maratheftis, associate director, local public services, TechUK

Gerard Grech, managing director, founders at the University of Cambridge

Gina Gill, CIO, Apollo

Glenn Winteringham, CDO, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust

Graeme Fletcher, director of technology and engineering, mkodo

Graham Hutton, professor of computer science, University of Nottingham

Grant Nairn, CIO, Aggreko

Greg Jackson, CEO, Octopus Energy

Greg Jones, senior vice-president of MSP enablement, Kaseya

Greg Williams, executive director, Exponential View

Guus Dekkers, CTO, Tesco

Hannah Dee, senior lecturer in computer science at Aberystwyth University; founder of BCS Lovelace Colloquium

Hannah Rutter, CEO, Office for Digital Identities and Attributes, DSIT

Hannah Shimko, co-founder and chair, Digital LibDems

Hassan Chaudhury, commercial director, DATA-CAN: The Health Data Research Hub for Cancer

Hayaatun Sillem, CEO and founder, Argentic Associates

Heather Cover-Kus, associate director, central government and education, TechUK

Heather Thomson, CEO, the Data Lab

Helen Milner, CEO, Good Things Foundation

Helen Thomas, CEO, Digital Health and Care Wales

Helen Wylie, director general and CDIO, DWP Digital

Hilary Stephenson, managing director, Nexer Digital

Hussain Baig, global COO, Computershare

Iain Corby, executive director, Age Verification Providers Association

Ian Bromwich, CIO, Royal London

Ian Chapman, CEO, UK Research and Innovation

Ian Hogarth, chair, AI Safety Institute

Ian Levy, distinguished engineer and vice-president, Amazon

Ian Murray, minister for digital government and data, DSIT

Ilan Gur, adviser, Advanced Research and Invention Agency

Irene Graham, CEO, Scaleup Institute

Isaac de Abreu, technical marketing director, Extreme Networks

Izak Oosthuizen, CEO, Zhero

Jack Clark, co-founder, Anthropic

Jack Stockdale, CTO, Darktrace

Jacky Wright, senior partner (technology portfolio and strategy), McKinsey

Jacqueline De Rojas, past president, TechUK

Jacqui Taylor, CEO, Flying Binary

Jade Leung, AI adviser to the prime minister

James Clements, CIO, Francis Crick Institute

James Donkin, CTO, Ocado Technology

James Dunn, chief of staff, DXC Technology

James Fleming, CIO, Francis Crick Institute

James Matthews, CEO, Ocado Technology

James Murray, health and social care secretary, UK Government

James Tyler, UK managing director, Equinix

James Wise, chair, Sovereign AI Fund

Janet Coyle, managing director business growth, London and Partners

Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance

Jason Creane, UK vice-president and general manager, Varonis

Jason Dunham, CIO, Student Loans Company

Jason Kemsley, chief revenue officer, Uptime Solutions; executive council leader, CompTIA

Jatin Aythora, director of research and development, BBC

Jeni Tennison, executive director, Connected by Data

Jennifer McGhee, CISO, Element Materials Technology

Jenny Rae, CIO, Imperial College London

Jessi Baker, founder, Provenance

Jessica Figueras, CEO and co-founder, CxB

Jo Graham, CDO, Pharmacy2U

Joanna Drake, CIO, THG

Joanna Shields, CEO and founder, Precognition

Joe Baguley, CTO, EMEA, Broadcom

Joel Gujral, CEO, Myndup

Johanna Hutchinson, CDO, BAE Systems

John Boumphrey, country manager, Amazon UK

John Davison, CIO, First Central Group

John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner

John Elliott, vice-president technology EMEA, Starbucks

John Seglias, group CDIO, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority

Johnny Boufarhat, founder and CEO, Hopin

Jon Carson, director of strategic programmes, Pets at Home

Jonny Williams, chief digital adviser for UK public sector, Red Hat

Josko Grljevic, CTO, Mayfair Equity Partners

Jots Sehmbi, CIO, City, University of London

Juan Villamil, CTO, Avenga

Julia Adamson, managing director of education and public benefit, BCS

Julian David, CEO, TechUK

June Angelides, vice-chair, Samos Investments; founder, Mums in technology

Kanishka Narayan, Parliamentary under-secretary of state for AI and Online Safety, DSIT

Karl Hoods, group CDIO, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

Kash Ghedia, CIO, Applegreen (Welcome Break)

Kate Bohn, industry consultant, Tungsten Automation

Kate Boyle, senior data adviser, Cabinet Office

Kathleen Fisher, CEO, Advanced Research and Innovation Agency

Katie Gallagher, managing director, Manchester Digital

Katie Prescott, technology business editor, The Times

Katie Ramsey, head of global venture capital unit, Department for Business and Trade

Kaveh Pourteymour, CDIO, Rolls-Royce

Kayleigh Kuptz, co-founder and CEO, Deployed

Kerensa Jennings, board adviser to Institute of Coding, Trove, Noon, Digital Leaders, founders4Schools

Kike Oniwinde Agoro, founder, BYP network

Kriti Sharma, vice-president of product, GFK; founder, AI for Good UK

Laura Gilbert, senior director of AI, Tony Blair Institute

Laura Hodkinson, group director of transformation, The Calico Group

Leanne Clancy, group CIO, Boohoo

Lee Cowie, CEO, Accesso

Lee Foster, chief operating and technology officer, Dains Accountants

Lee Skillen, CTO and co-dounder, Cloudsmith

Lila Ibrahim, COO, Google DeepMind

Lisa Heneghan, global chief digital officer, KPMG

Lisa Johnson, vice-president of corporate communications (Global), Starship Technologies

Lisa Ventura, founder, Cyber Security Unity

Liz Kendall, science, innovation and technology secretary, DSIT

Liz Lloyd, minister for digital economy, DSIT

Liz Rowsell, CTO, Johnson Matthey

Liz Williams, CEO, FutureDotNow; chair, GoodThingsFoundation; deputy chair of the Government’s Digital Skills Council

Lopa Patel, founder, Asians in Tech; chair, Diversity UK

Louis Mosley, CEO, Palantir UK

Louise Smith, chair, Innovate Finance

Lucy Cassidy, director of products and service, HBSUK

Lydia Gregory, CEO and co-founder, Figaro.ai

Lyndsey Simpson, founder/CEO, 55Redefined Group

Maggie Jones, future digital economy and online safety minister, DSIT

Maggie Philbin, CEO, TeenTech

Maggie Van’t Hoff, vice-president of IT transformation and value, Shell

Marc Warner, CEO, Faculty

Marc Waters, UK&I managing director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Margherita Della Valle, group chief executive, Vodafone

Mark Boost, CEO and co-founder, Civo

Mark Dearnley, interim group CEO, Hays

Mark Gee, CIO, University of Birmingham

Mark Hughes, security executive and researcher, IBM Research

Mark Logan, former chief entrepreneurial adviser to Scottish Government

Mark Sweeny, founder and chief executive, de Novo Solutions

Mark Thompson, group CDIO, Ministry of Justice

Mark Weir, regional director for UK and Ireland, Check Point Software

Marsha Castello, delegate to the UN Commission on the Status of Women; ambassador, Women in Data; data analyst, Civil Service

Marta Krupinska, CEO and co-founder, CUR8

Martha Lane Fox, entrepreneur

Martyn Wallace, CDO, Scottish Local Government Digital Office

Mary Ellis, CEO and co-founder, PheroSyn

Mary McKenna, co-founder, AwakenHub

Mat Rule, CEO and founder of Toca.io

Matt Brittin, director general, BBC

Matt Clifford, chairman, Advanced Research and Invention Agency

Matt Stanley, co-founder, Think Digital Partners

Matthew Evans, director of markets, TechUK

Mayowa Fajobi, platform and open source engineer, OpenUK Ambassador

Melanie Dawes, chief executive, Ofcom

Melissa Di Donato, CEO, Kyriba; non-executive director, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Meryl Bushell, crown representative, Cabinet Office

Michael Cockburn, co-founder, Desana

Michael Taylor, IT director, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Mike Errington, CIO, Co-operative Bank

Mike Hyde, CTO, Trainline

Mike McCarthy, CDIO, Home Office

Milena Cooper, vice-president of operations, Informa TechTarget

Mohamed Hammady, group CTO, Sky

Monir El Moudden, digital educator and computer science teacher

Morgan Ball, group technology director, Samworth Brothers

Mustafa Suleyman, CEO, Microsoft AI

Muttukrishnan Rajarajan, director of the Institute for Cybersecurity at City, University of London

Nadine Thomson, fractional CTO; non-executive director, Visit England

Naomi McGregor, founder and CEO Movetru

Naomi Timperley, co-founder of Tech North Advocates; growth and innovation consultant, We Are GSI; innovation and growth lead at Manchester Tech Festival

Natalie Jones, director of digital identity, Government Digital Service

Nic Granger, director of corporate (digital, data and technology), North Sea Transition Authority; chair of offshore energy, Digital Strategy Group; chair, The Data Lab

Nick Poole, CEO, UKIE

Nick Prudhoe, CTO, City Facilities Management

Nick Woods, managing director, CAVU

Nicky Stewart, director, Yellow Submarine AI

Nicky Tozer, senior vice-president of EMEA, Oracle NetSuite

Nicola Blackwood, chair, Genomics England

Nicola Hodson, chair for UK&I, IBM; TechUK deputy president

Nicola Mendelsohn, vice-president of global business group, Meta

Nigel Richardson, chief information and digitisation officer, Reckitt

Nigel Rodgers, group CIO, People’s Partnership

Nigel Shadbolt, chairman, Open Data Institute

Nigel Toon, co-founder and executive chair, Graphcore

Nigel Verdon, CEO and co-founder, Railsbank

Nimmi Patel, policy manager for skills, talent and diversity, TechUK

Oliver Davy, CDO, University of Derby

Ollie Ilott, interim director general, emerging technology and AI, DSIT

Opal Perry, CDIO, EasyJet

Orpheus Warr, CTO, Everyone TV

Pamela Maynard, chief AI transformation officer, MCAPS, Microsoft

Patrick Vallance, science, research and innovation minister, DSIT

Paul Christie, head of IT service, Registers of Scotland

Paul Clark, director of high performance computing, EPCC

Paul Fitton, director of information systems, Northern Powergrid

Paul Fletcher, CEO, Nominet

Paul Hardy, EMEA innovation officer, ServiceNow

Paul Willmott, non-executive director, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Penny Williams, vice-president of sales, CDW UK

Peter O'Kane, CTO, BBC

Peter Pugh-Jones, field CDO, Confluent

Phil Siveter, CEO, Thales UK

Phil Swan, digital director, Greater Manchester Combined Authority

Phil Wilson, Co-CEO, Balena

Pooja Bagga, group CIO, Guardian News and Media

Poppy Gustafsson, former minister for investment; ex-CEO of Darktrace

Priya Guha, venture partner, Merian Ventures

Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO, Century Tech

Priyanka Gangishetty, senior Azure customer engineer; women in tech and mental health advocate; women in CXP EMEA lead; STEM ambassador UK, Microsoft

Przemek Czarnecki, CTO, ASOS

Rachel Coldicutt, founder and executive director, Careful Trouble

Rachel Dunscombe, co-chair, OpenEHR; member, UK government AI Council; visiting professor, Imperial College London

Rachel Higham, former chief digital and technology officer, Marks and Spencer

Rachel Hilliam, chair, Alliance for Data Science Professionals; professor of statistics, the Open University

Rachel Seymour, manager, cloud FinOps engineering, London Stock Exchange

Rafe Colburn, CTO, Etsy

Raja Javaid, chief information and transformation officer, University of Warwick

Rana Bhattacharya, CIO, Cynergy Bank

Ravi Naik, legal director, AWO

Rebecca Womersley, CIO, Wellcome Trust

Rene Haas, CEO, ARM Holdings

Rex Cooper, CTO, Times Higher Education

Richard Atkinson, head of technology, Nando’s UK and IRE

Richard Corbridge, CIO, Segro

Richard Davis, UK country managing partner, Netcompany

Richard G. Brown, CEO, R3

Richard Horne, CEO, National Cyber Security Centre

Rick Martire, director and general manager, Sovereign Services, Rackspace Technology UK

Rioch Edwards-Brown, founder, So You Wanna Be In Tech?

Rob Barnes, CTO, Sainsbury’s

Rob McCargow, technology impact leader, PwC UK and EMEA Consulting

Rob Thompson, chief digital, data and technology officer, Dept for Health and Social Care

Robert Baugh, CEO, Keepabl

Robert Elsey, group CTO, Co-op

Robert Harding, non-executive director, CapitalOne UK

Robin Tombs, CEO, Yoti

Roger Halliday, CEO, Research Data Scotland

Romina Savova, founder and CEO, Pension Bee

Rosalind Singleton, chair, Telecoms Supply Chain Advisory Council; board member, Inca

Ross McKerchar, CISO, Sophos

Rowena Ironside, non-executive director, chair and mentor; co-founder, Women on Boards UK

Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates

Ryan Edwards, founder and CEO, Audoo

Sabina Ciofu, associate director of international, TechUK

Sam Kini, chief digital and technology officer, Unilever

Samantha Niblett, MP; founder, Labour Women in Tech

Sandra Wachter, professor and senior researcher, Oxford Internet Institute

Sarah Armstrong-Smith, executive director, Secure Horizons

Sarah Breeden, deputy governor, Bank of England (co-chair of AI Consortium)

Sarah Burnett, chief technology evangelist, KYP.ai

Sarah Cardell, CEO, Competition and Markets Authority

Sarah Heffron Nichomoff, chief data officer and head of AI enablement, JP Morgan

Sarah Luxford, partner (DDaT) at GatenbySanderson; co-founder TLA Women in Tech

Sarah McMann, chief digital product officer, HM Revenue and Customs

Sarah Rench, global AI security lead, Avanade; founder, RepresentAI

Sarah Tulip, founder, MetroTech; co-founder, Wild Digital; digital ambassador, Leeds City Council

Sarah Turner, CEO and co-founder, Angel Academe

Sarah Venning, chief strategy and transformation officer, Allwyn UK

Sarah Winmill, BCS president; digital function leader, Royal Navy

Sarah-Jane Sewell, director, Digital Tories; senior consultant, Shearwater

Sasha Jory, CIO, Hastings Direct

Scott McGarvey, technology platform director, Barclays

Shadi A. Razak, CTO and co-founder, Angoka

Shaheen Sayed, chief commercial officer, Accenture

Sharon Moore, CTO for public sector, IBM UK

Sharron Gunn, Group CEO, BCS – The Chartered Institute for IT

Shashi Verma, director of strategy and CTO, Transport for London

Shaun Pearce, CPTO, Gousto

Sheila Flavell, COO, FDM Group; president, TechUK

Sheree Atcheson, global director of diversity and inclusion, Valtech

Sheridan Ash, Co-CEO and founder, Tech She Can

Sherry Coutu, Angel investor; founder of ScaleUp Institute; founder of founders4Schools

Sian Jones, CEO, Correla

Sian-Nia Davies, chief digital, data and technology officer, Intellectual Property Office

Silkie Carlo, director, Big Brother Watch

Simon Bond, managing director, CYAN Solutions

Simon Hansford, CCO, Civo

Simon Pakenham-Walsh, CTO, River Island

Simon Tindal, CTO, Smart Communications

Simon Tinkler, head of Lean Portfolio Management, Tesco Bank

Simon Wardley, founder, Wardley Maps

Somayeh Aghnia, co-founder, London School of Innovation

Sonia Patel, interim CTO, UK Government

Sophie Greaves, associate director, digital infrastructure, TechUK

Sophie James, head of telecoms and spectrum policy, TechUK

Stella Peace, interim executive chair, Innovate UK

Stephen Campbell, COO, Scottish Friendly

Stephen Flockhart, director of digital and security; CIO, NHS National Services Scotland

Stephen Glenfield, head of digital, Heathrow Airport

Steve Humber, CEO, Coventry University Online

Steve McDevitt, CIO, Element Materials Technology

Steve Nolan, CIO, Very Group

Steve O'Connor, IT director, Aston Martin Lagonda

Steve Pass, CEO, Iconic Data Centres

Steven Bartlett, founder and CEO, Steven.com

Steven Faull, technology director, Allied Vehicles Group

Storm Fagan, CPO, BBC

Stuart McWhinnie, CTO, Golden Charter

Sue Black, professor of computer science and technology evangelist, Durham University

Sue Daley, director, technology and innovation, TechUK

Sue McLean, partner, Bird and Bird

Suki Fuller, founder, Miribure

Suresh Viswanathan, COO, Nationwide Building Society

Surya Mukherjee, principal director, Accenture

Susanne Baker, partner – technology sector, Baker McKenzie

Suzanne Ashman, managing partner, Sovereign AI Fund

Suzanne Howse, head of data and AI, Marks and Spencer

Tabitha Goldstaub, co-founder, CognitionX; former chair of Government’s AI Council

Tamara Filkelstein, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering

Tanuja Randery, EMEA managing director, Amazon Web Services

Tara Donnelly, founder, Digital Care Ltd

Tara McGeehan, president, CGI UK and Australia

Tarnveer Singh, CISO, The Exeter

Teodora Kaneva, head of smart infrastructure and systems, TechUK

Teruyoshi Adachi, CEO, Aprio Technologies

Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO, Olio

Tessa Griffiths and Sarah Maclean (jointly), CEOs of Skills England (jobshare)

Thalia Crone, global head of media supply chain and operations, Fremantle

Theo Blackwell, chief digital officer to the Mayor of London

Tia Cheang, director of IT data and information services (UK and EMEA), Gallagher

Tim Berners-Lee, World Wide Web inventor; director of Open Data Institute

Tom Adeyoola, executive chair, Innovate UK

Tom Berry, CTO, Ocado Group

Tom Crick, chief scientific adviser, Department for Culture, Media and Sport

Tom Jackson, CTO, News UK

Tom Read, group chief digital and technology officer, Serco

Tom Skalycz, CTO and path director, HMRC

Tom Whicher, co-founder and CEO, DrDoctor

Toni Scullion, computing science teacher and founder of dressCode

Trish Quinn, head of digital, Scottish Legal Aid Board

Trudy Norris-Grey, strategic adviser, Institution of Engineering and Technology

Valerie Todd, HR director, Siemens UK and Ireland

Vanessa Vallely, CEO, WeAreTheCity

Vickie Allen, founder, DevelopHer Awards; senior software developer, Certua

Victoria Higgin, CIO, SGN

Victoria Johnson, social impact director, BT Group

Walter Goodwin, co-founder, Fractile

Wendy Hall, regius professor of computer science, University of Southampton; non-executive director and adviser across government and industry

Wendy Redshaw, chief digital information officer, retail, NatWest Group

Will Pearce, CEO and co-founder, Orbital

Will Smart, director and strategic adviser, CareTech Partners

William Hewish, CIO, Pets at Home

Yanna Winter, CIO, Generali

Yorath Turner, COO for digital, the Scottish Government

Yvonne Gallagher, digital director, National Audit Office

Zahra Bahrololoumi, president and CEO, Salesforce UK

Zoe Kleinman, technology editor, BBC News