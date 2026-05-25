AI safety cannot wait for a ‘Chernobyl moment’, experts warn

The global debate on artificial intelligence (AI) governance is entering a more urgent phase as systems become more capable, harder to evaluate and increasingly embedded in daily life, tech leaders and experts said at the recent ATxSummit tech conference in Singapore.

Panellists said the question is no longer whether AI should be governed, but how quickly governments, industry and society can build systems of accountability that can keep pace with the technology.

Waiting for a major AI-related disaster before acting would be a serious mistake, warned Stuart Russell, distinguished professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley. He drew a comparison with the Chernobyl nuclear accident, saying that “without safety, there are no benefits”.

“If there is a Chernobyl-scale disaster with AI, it's not just going to be a regulatory response; it's going to be a societal response. People will say, ‘shut it down’. All of those trillions of dollars that we hear about being invested will be wasted,” he said.

That urgency was echoed by Karan Bhatia, global head of government affairs and public policy at Google. He suggested the need for a revolution in how government and industry work together to face these challenges.

“The technology is moving far too fast for traditional methods of governance to be applicable,” said Bhatia. He called for “a constant, regular level of interaction going on between regulators and industry – everything from identifying trends in threats and opportunities, intel sharing on a constant basis, to steady iteration on what the regulatory possibilities might be”.

For Elham Tabassi, director of the AI and Emerging Tech Initiative at the Brookings Institution, the answer is to build AI governance into the development process from the start, ensuring systems are trustworthy by design.

“We cannot keep treating governance as something we check only after an AI system is already built or released. Governance must be part of the design, development, deployment and monitoring process,” she said.

Practical safety steps Even though AI governance is still lagging behind the technology, there are practical safety steps that governments can take immediately, said Ya-Qin Zhang, chair professor of AI science and founding dean of the Institute for AI Industry Research at Tsinghua University. He said AI governance can learn from safety practices in the aviation, nuclear power and pharmaceutical industries. He pointed to measures such as labelling AI-generated content, registering AI agents and preventing uncontrolled agent self-replication. Russell added that AI governance should follow the same basic principles used in sectors such as medicine, aviation and nuclear power, with “the onus on the developer” to provide evidence that their systems are safe enough for use. Current AI evaluation methods are struggling to keep up with the technology, according to Tabassi. “The evaluation basis is thin,” said Tabassi, noting that the evidence from current AI testing is not deep or reliable enough. While pre-release testing remains important, she warned that benchmarks do not always predict how AI systems will behave in real-world settings, especially when models and agents may behave differently during tests. She argued that AI governance must move from one-time certification to continuous evidence-gathering. “Pre-release testing and pre-deployment testing are important, but that type of evidence needs to continue via continual monitoring of the systems post-deployment, incident reporting, and observing behaviour in the wild rather than just in the laboratory,” said Tabassi. Rebecca Finlay, CEO of the Partnership on AI, agreed that testing AI before release is important, but is not enough. There is a need to understand what happens after AI is used in the real world. While she noted some progress in areas such as usage data and labour market impact analysis, she warned that incident reporting and environmental disclosures remain difficult to compare without common standards. Greater transparency, she argued, must be matched by clearer measurement frameworks so that policymakers, companies and the public can understand AI’s real-world effects.