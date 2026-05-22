Google AI engineer dismissed for opposing tech sales to Israel

An artificial intelligence (AI) research engineer is taking legal action against Google, claiming the company unlawfully dismissed them for internally raising concerns about its complicity in war crimes.

The engineer, who worked at Google DeepMind, used internal discussion forums, emails and flyers to question the company’s provision of cloud computing services and AI technologies to Israeli military forces, which have been credibly accused of committing genocide in Gaza.

After Google dropped its longstanding pledge to not develop AI-powered weapons and surveillance tools in February 2025, the engineer also signed a petition – alongside several hundred colleagues – calling for the company to reverse this decision.

Following this, the engineer was called into a meeting with Google’s human resources department, where they were “actively discouraged” from making any communications that either criticised the change to Google’s AI principles, or linked the company to Israel’s conduct in Gaza.

Following the engineer’s further dissemination of flyers and posters to colleagues, Google formally dismissed them in September 2025.

“Google fired me for stating the obvious: our work on AI was sold to facilitate genocide,” said the engineer, who is not sharing their name at this stage.

The legal claim – which alleges Google engaged in unfair dismissal, discrimination on grounds of belief and whistleblowing detriment – has been brought against the company in a UK employment tribunal.

Legal protections broken The claim specifically states that the engineer was trying to raise the alarm about Google’s failure to comply with legal obligations around the prevention of genocide enshrined in international law, and that the company’s subsequent dismissal of them broke legal protections for whistleblowers. It also claims that the engineer was discriminated against on the basis of their belief that no one should be complicit in war crimes. Michael Newman, a lawyer at Leigh Day representing the engineer, said: “No one should go to work worried that they might be treated less favourably, let alone sacked, for saying that they should not be complicit in war crimes. This will be an important case in showing the protections employees are entitled to for speaking out about their employer’s actions, and use of their products by armies and countries involved in conflict.” Computer Weekly contacted Google about the engineer’s treatment and subsequent legal challenge. “This account does not accurately reflect the facts, and we will not be commenting further at this time,” a Google DeepMind spokesperson told Computer Weekly. They added that Google would not terminate an employee for sharing their opinions or engaging in constructive debate in line with their company policies. In July 2025, the United Nations’ special rapporteur for the human rights situation in Palestine called for technology firms operating in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories to immediately halt their activities, as part of a wider report about the role corporate entities have played in the Israeli state’s ongoing “crimes of apartheid and genocide”. The report specifically highlighted how the “repression of Palestinians has become progressively automated” by the increasing supply of powerful military and surveillance technologies to Israel, including drones, AI-powered targeting systems, cloud computing infrastructure, data analytics tools, biometric databases and high-tech weaponry. It added that if the companies supplying these technologies had conducted the proper human rights due diligence – including Google parent company Alphabet, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon and Palantir – they would have divested “long ago” from involvement in Israel’s illegal occupation of Gaza and the West Bank.