Microsoft admonished for role in facilitating Gaza genocide

Microsoft must immediately end any involvement with the “Israeli authorities’ systemic repression of Palestinians” and work to prevent its products or services being used to commit further “atrocity crimes”, civil society groups have urged.

In a joint letter sent to the tech giant at the end of September 2025, which has now been made publicly available, six civil society groups called on the company to stop providing artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing technologies that they say are facilitating what the United Nations (UN) has described as Isreal’s genocide against Palestinians.

Signed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Access Now, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Fight for the Future and 7amleh, the letter cites numerous media reports detailing how the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) is using Microsoft’s AI and cloud capabilities to conduct mass surveillance of Palestinians and facilitate lethal airstrikes on civilians.

The publication of the letter follows Microsoft’s decision to restrict “a unit within the Israel Ministry of Defense” from using its services, after an ongoing internal review “found evidence that supports elements” of an investigation by The Guardian, +972 Magazine, and Local Call.

Published in August 2025, that investigation alleged that Israeli military intelligence and surveillance agency Unit 8200 was using Microsoft’s Azure cloud services to store and process vast quantities of communications data from millions of Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza.

According to the Unit 8200 sources cited, data stored on the Azure platform has helped directly shape the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF’s) military operations by facilitating the preparation of deadly airstrikes.

The investigation noted that although Israeli authorities have long controlled Palestinian telecommunications infrastructure, allowing it to regularly intercept phone calls in the occupied territories, the “indiscriminate” new system allows Unit 8200 intelligence officers to play back the phone conversations of a much larger pool of Palestinian civilians.

By July 2025, the millions of calls recorded via the Azure-based surveillance system amounted to 11,500 terabytes of data.

Microsoft said that it was not aware of the civilian surveillance taking place, and that despite meeting with Israeli spy chief Yossi Sariel in late 2021 about the provision of cloud services, Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella was also unaware of what types of data Unit 8200 planned to store on Azure.

Prior to this, an Associated Press investigation from February 2025 found the IDF was using Microsoft Azure to compile, transcribe and translate the data of Palestinians – including phone calls, texts and audio messages – which is then cross-checked with Israel’s in-house artificial intelligence (AI) targeting systems to pinpoint target locations for attack, according to internal Microsoft information reviewed by the media outlet.

While Microsoft vice-chair and president Brad Smith announced in a blog post on 25 September that the firm had “ceased and disabled a set of services” to Unit 8200 following The Guardian’s reporting, the civil society groups say the suspension of some of its services is “long overdue” given the company’s potential complicity in human rights abuses.