Tech firms complicit in ‘economy of genocide’, says UN rapporteur

Technology firms globally are actively “aiding and abetting” Israel’s “crimes of apartheid and genocide” against Palestinians, said United Nations (UN) special rapporteur in an urgent call for the companies to cease their business activities in the region.

In an investigative report published 30 June examining “the role of corporate entities in sustaining the illegal Israeli occupation and its ongoing genocidal campaign in Gaza”, Francesca Albanese, the special rapporteur for the “human rights situation in Palestine”, outlined the key role the technology sector plays in “sustaining the Israeli settler-colonial project of displacement and replacement”.

In particular, she highlighted how the “repression of Palestinians has become progressively automated” by the increasing supply of powerful military and surveillance technologies to Israel, including drones, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered targeting systems, cloud computing infrastructure, data analytics tools, biometric databases and high-tech weaponry.

She said that if the companies supplying these technologies had conducted the proper human rights due diligence – including IBM, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Palantir – they would have divested “long ago” from involvement in Israel’s illegal occupation of Gaza and the West Bank.

“After October 2023, long-standing systems of control, exploitation and dispossession metamorphosed into economic, technological and political infrastructures mobilised to inflict mass violence and immense destruction,” she said. “Entities that previously enabled and profited from Palestinian elimination and erasure within the economy of occupation, instead of disengaging are now involved in the economy of genocide.”

Under international law, however, Albanese pointed out the mere fact that due diligence has been conducted does not absolve companies from legal liability over their role in abuses. Instead, the liability of companies is determined by both their actions and the ultimate human rights impact.

“At a minimum,” said Albanese, “corporate entities directly linked to human rights impacts must exercise leverage or consider termination of their activities or relationships. Failure to act accordingly may give rise to liability.”

Noting that “colonial endeavours and associated genocides have historically been driven and enabled by the corporate sector”, Albanese called on all corporate entities active in Israel to “promptly cease all business activities and terminate relationships directly linked with, contributing to and causing human rights violations and international crimes against the Palestinian people”.

She added that these corporate entities should also pay reparations to the Palestinian people, which should happen in the form of a wealth tax along the lines of post-apartheid South Africa.

“The Special Rapporteur urges the International Criminal Court and national judiciaries to investigate and prosecute corporate executives and/or corporate entities for their part in the commission of international crimes and laundering of the proceeds from those crimes.”

In her recommendations, Albanese also calls on UN member states to impose sanctions and full arms embargoes on Israel, including for dual-use technologies and machinery, as well as to suspend all trade agreements and investment relations.

Tech sector complicity Giving specific examples, Albanese highlighted Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s supply of technologies to the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT, which oversees the implementation of Israel’s policies in the West Bank and Gaza), as well as the Israeli prison service and police; Microsoft’s embedding of its tech throughout the police, prisons, universities and schools, as well as the integration of its tech directly into the military apparatus since 2003; and Palantir’s supply of various data platforms and automated decision-making systems. Albanese added that, because many of the systems implemented to monitor and control Palestinians “generate increasing volumes of data”, cloud storage and computing technologies have also become increasingly important for Israel. In July 2024, an Israeli colonel described cloud tech as a weapon in every sense of the word Francesca Albanese, United Nations special rapporteur “Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon grant Israel virtually government-wide access to their cloud and artificial intelligence technologies, enhancing data processing, decision-making, and surveillance and analysis capacities,” she said. “In October 2023, when the Israeli internal military cloud overloaded, Microsoft, with its Azure platform, and the Project Nimbus consortium stepped in with critical cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Their Israel-located servers ensure data sovereignty and a shield from accountability, under favourable contracts offering minimal restrictions or oversight. In July 2024, an Israeli colonel described cloud tech as a weapon in every sense of the word, citing these companies.” Such cloud platforms also underpin the use of AI-powered targeting systems, such as Lavender, Gospel and Where’s Daddy?, which process vast amounts of data to generate target lists for the Israeli Defence Force (IDF). An investigation by Israeli outlet +972 Magazine found in April 2024 that thousands of Gazans have been marked for death by Lavender, while a former Israeli intelligence officer previously told the same outlet in November 2024 that the Gospel system essentially facilitates a “mass assassination factory”. Albanese further highlighted how IBM has been involved in training Israeli military and intelligence personal since 1972, and since 2019 has operated a vast biometric database that underpins “the discriminatory permit regime of Israel”. In May 2024, Storebrand – Norway’s second largest asset manager after the oil fund – divested from IBM over its provision of biometric database technologies to Israel. Storebrand said that while it tried to “enter a dialogue” with IBM about its role in the region, the tech company was “not willing to discuss” the issue. As a result, Storebrand, which manages more than £74.5bn in assets and investments, sold the 750,000 shares it held in the company in March 2024, which had a reported value of approximately £110m.