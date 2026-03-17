Health workers call for Palantir to be booted from NHS contracts

Health workers are urging NHS decision-makers not to sign contracts with controversial US data analytics firm Palantir, citing ethical concerns around human rights and data privacy.

In 2023, Palantir won a seven-year, £330m NHS England contract to deliver the Federated Data Platform (FDP), a nationwide system intended to connect disparate healthcare data from across the NHS while maintaining security and patient privacy.

While the system is not yet fully operational, many hospital trusts and integrated care boards (ICBs) have already signed up to use the platform.

However, according to a report from health justice group Medact – which has been backed by doctors, lawyers, patients and human rights organisations – the use of Palantir software throughout the NHS, and particularly in the FDP, presents a range of “serious risks” to patients and healthcare organisations.

Highlighting how Palantir’s operations around the world have allegedly contributed to “human rights abuses, war crimes, discriminatory policing practices and mass surveillance”, Medact said the firm’s cosiness with law enforcement and border agencies could lead to “data-driven state abuses of power” if people’s sensitive health information is shared with these bodies.

“This report is concerned that the FDP, by bringing together disparate health datasets onto a single platform run by Palantir, could enable UK government departments, such as the Home Office and police departments, to more easily access patient data,” it said.

Medact added that Palantir’s services to other governments, including in its contract with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), have “involved significant cross-departmental data compiling and analysis”, enabling data given to one government department to be repurposed for profiling and surveillance by others.

[We are] concerned that the FDP, by bringing together disparate health datasets onto a single platform run by Palantir, could enable UK government departments to more easily access patient data Medact report

“As well as the potential risk for a current or future UK government to attempt to emulate US-style cross-governmental data sharing, there is a serious risk of Palantir’s contract alienating patients most affected by health inequalities due to this perceived risk,” said Medact, adding that during the pandemic, health advocacy group Patients not Passports found that around 57% of migrants avoided seeking healthcare because they were concerned about being reported to or identified by the Home Office.

Medact said it is concerned that this situation will be made worse by the involvement of Palantir, given its enthusiasm for working with ICE and the existing data-sharing agreements in place between the UK Home Office and the NHS.

These concerns are compounded by the prospect of a potential Reform UK government, as the party has already pledged to facilitate “mass deportations” if it wins power.

According to a Reform policy document published in August 2025, titled Operation restoring justice, the party is aiming to implement an “uncompromising legal reset” and promises to “relentlessly identify and detain all illegal migrants in the UK”. It stated: “Using powers granted by the new legislation, it will automatically share data between the Home Office, NHS, HMRC, DVLA, banks and the police.”

Alongside Palantir’s stated intention to dominate national software provision in the US and allied countries, as well as its active contracts with UK police forces and the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Medact warned that there is a real threat of its involvement undermining data privacy and public trust in UK healthcare institutions.