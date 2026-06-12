CIO interview: Damian Leach, Vistra

With its customers using multiple financial professional services in its portfolio, corporate services provider Vistra wants to provide a single platform. The digital backbone will also give customers access to better quality business information through embedded artificial intelligence (AI).

Damian Leach, recently installed chief AI and digital officer at Vistra, has been tasked with accelerating the group’s capabilities in digitally enabled and AI-powered professional financial services. Vistra has around 10,000 staff across 65 global locations, and offers tax, payroll, fund and entity management services among others.

A project to build the digital backbone platform will gradually enable customers to access more of its products and services through a single front-end, says Leach: “For us, [the digital platform] is a tremendous opportunity to make sure we are operating internationally with borderless, frictionless services.”

Vistra’s client businesses currently use a combination of digital services and products as well as teams of services, according to Leach. The platform will make them all accessible through a single interface.

“For example, iiPay – a recent acquisition that we made – is a multi-country global payroll provider, but we’ve also got local payroll solutions that we offer in certain markets,” he tells Computer Weekly. “So, we’re intending to unify them and make them readily available across the platform.”

Better data One of the key benefits for Vistra’s customers, according to Leach, is providing them with better quality data about their business: “Data remains one of the largest issues for our customers. Often, organisations have fragmented data in silos, working from multiple sources, which leads to fragmented output and multiple answers to the same question. “We can play a pivotal role in cleaning up that view for customers within their portfolios that we have under management, not only unifying the clean data that we have, but providing the ability to ask questions of that data to gain intelligent insights.” Leach says that by infusing AI into the workflow behind the scenes, a modern approach to the customer journey is created. Vistra is building the platform itself and will use AI offered by hyperscalers, with orchestration and automation tools. “We are coming up with a tenanted architecture that allows us to promote granularity to each of our individual clients while keeping their data secure,” says Leach. He adds that the project will be ongoing with regular iterations, but it all starts with “the boring stuff”. According to Leach, this is of “upmost importance” and includes “designing policies and the guardrails, setting the standards, doing the architecture, setting the roadmap, engineering blueprints, and addressing regulatory issues and trust and privacy concerns that our clients have”. He adds: “We have a blueprint and it is released into certain markets with features. We work in iterative agile sprints to release features and capabilities into the platform on an ongoing basis.” Vistra plans on releasing new capability for the business to test every two weeks, says Leach: “Once tested and approved, we then release it to our clients.” The company intends to roll out to major market hubs by the end of the year.