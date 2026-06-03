Interview: Michael Cole, chief technology officer, DP World Tour

Michael Cole, chief technology officer (CTO) at DP World Tour, the men’s professional golf tour that oversees 42 tournaments in 25 countries, wants to use data and emerging technology to create a digital platform that powers new immersive experiences.

Cole, who joined the organisation in late 2017, says that as well as delivering improvements for players, media organisations and commercial partners, the key to success will be ensuring that golf fans everywhere have an engaging experience, regardless of their location.

“One of the bigger challenges, and it’s one I’ve maintained throughout my time with this organisation, is that watching golf at home has always been incredible,” he says.

“We have a great TV product, lots of digital overlays, and lots of insights. The on-course spectator faces a different challenge – observing and keeping track of 18 fields of play, while they can only ever be in one place at one time.”

Cole says golf, by its nature, is complicated – the game features up to 156 players, not two teams, and it’s played over four days, not 90 minutes. However, he believes digital transformation can bring simplicity and create more immersive coverage for people watching the tournaments.

“I’ve always been a great advocate for recognising that technology can bridge the experience gap between the armchair fan and the on-course spectator,” he says.

“What I’m really excited about is how the capabilities in AI can help simplify the complexity of the traditional game and bridge the gap to give on-course spectators as good an experience as armchair fans.”

Working with partners Cole is already working on these initiatives. As Computer Weekly discovered recently, DP World Tour has signed a global agreement with HCLTech to support its digital transformation agenda in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). DP World Tour is working with HCLTech on discovery and scoping exercises as the organisations begin the sprints to build a new website and app. Cole says these two digital locations are mechanisms to help fans receive deeper insight about what’s happening in golf. “Ultimately, we think we can add to the drama as well,” he says. “That’s something that has always been challenging in golf – to deliver drama in real time for the fan who isn’t there in person. Through the developments with HCLTech, I expect we can bring some of that drama, via devices and digital channels, to golf fans, wherever they are in the world.” “I’m really excited about how the capabilities in AI can help simplify the complexity of the traditional game and bridge the gap to give on-course spectators as good an experience as armchair fans” Michael Cole, DP World Tour While refined user interfaces are an important step in what Cole calls the second phase of digital transformation, these developments are by no means the only outcome of the partnership with HCLTech. “The website and app are just the starting point,” he says. In this second transformation phase, Cole and his team will work with HCLTech and its support and development capabilities, including almost a quarter of a million staff in 60 countries, to deliver AI-enabled change. He says one area where AI could have an impact is in multilingual shot commentary. “The DP World Tour, by virtue of being effectively the global tour, has some complications. And what I mean by those complications is that we currently host over 40 different tournaments in 25 countries, with different communities and languages,” he says. “The ability to use technology for multilingual translation in real time to better serve international and global audiences is something that will be on the roadmap. My expectation is we will see some of that capability sooner rather than later.”

Embracing emerging technology In the longer term, Cole expects DP World Tour to apply generative and agentic AI in a range of areas. He turns first to content production. “As an organisation, we are still quite reliant upon people to create the narrative we serve through the digital channels today,” he says. “But we also know that AI capability can generate content and do this work far more expediently in real time, which means we can get content to our key stakeholders quickly and efficiently.” These stakeholders include fans, broadcasters and other parties that would benefit from real-time insights, such as gambling companies and betting communities. “That’s about servicing them with greater depth on the performances of individual players,” says Cole. “It means giving these stakeholders real-time information, not just based on the historical form, but the form by the round on that course, and even with changing weather conditions. We know AI capability can help us achieve that goal.” Cole also anticipates AI can help push real-time insights to players, providing crucial data on their on-course performance. “Think about how we could take all of that real-time shot and multilingual commentary and create a summary of every single shot that has been played on every single round, serve that out to each player at the end of every round, and at the end of the tournament,” he says. “Players would then have greater insight in terms of how they played, such as the contextual importance and relevance of every shot, and that information would help them with their own performance, so they can take the learnings and be at the height of their abilities for the next tournament. There’s a great parallel here about how the performance of the technology can help the performance of the players.”

Maintaining a balancing act So, when will the AI-enabled advances of this second stage of digital transformation come to fruition? Cole says the answer to that question will become apparent as DP World Tour’s relationship with HCLTech and its other technology partners evolves. “For the start of the 2027 schedule, you will see the launch of a new website and app, and we will start to roll out a whole suite of new features as we move along the roadmap,” he says. “You’ll see some of that capability from launch, and we will continue to evolve that capability as we enter further into this relationship.” Cole says his internal IT team needs trusted technology partners, including Amazon Web Services and Fortinet, to reach its business goals. “I’m excited about partnering with an organisation like HCLTech that’s got access to far more resources and capability than the nimble team we have here, and that is the model that helps us,” he says. “We’re very much a partner-led organisation, particularly in technology. We now have nine technology partners across the Ryder Cup and the DP World Tour. Getting access to that breadth and depth of expertise will allow us to bring this innovation to fruition rapidly.” Read more interviews with sporting tech leaders Alexandra Willis, director of digital media and audience development, The Premier League: Digital media is core to engaging nearly two billion fans of Premier League football around the world, with data analytics and AI playing an ever-more important role.

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