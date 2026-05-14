Cisco, USGA set to drive golf into the AI era

The United States Golf Association (USGA) has renewed its partnership with Cisco to deploy artificial intelligence (AI-)ready infrastructure and advanced solutions that help ensure its network can support complex and dynamic environments.

The USGA is a non-profit mission-based golf organisation which aims to “unify the golf community through handicapping nonprofit association and grassroots programmes”. Stated missions include showcasing talent through: the US Open, US Women’s Open Presented by Ally and 13 other national championships and its museum; providing “unbiased global governance” with The R&A through the playing, equipment and Amateur Status rules; and advancing issues important to golf’s future, with a focus on driving sustainability, accessibility and inclusion.

The USGA also manages day-to-day operations for the US National Development Programme, the US’s first unified pathway for American talent; and the World Golf Hall of Fame, preserving and celebrating the legacies of the game’s greatest figures.

Cisco has served as the official technology partner of the USGA since 2018, offering its AI networking, cyber security and observability solutions to strengthen the USGA’s year-round operations as well as its marquee events, including the US Open and US Women’s Open.

Through its renewed partnership with Cisco, the USGA will look to collaborate to deploy AI-ready infrastructure and advanced solutions that help ensure its network can support current and future device loads, socially those from emerging AI applications. The world of golf has rapidly adopted AI-driven connected intelligence platforms to gain required real-time insights and intelligence that can support current and future device loads.

The two companies said that their extended and enhanced partnership is designed to pioneer a new chapter of innovation and technology for the USGA and its championships, setting the stage for the next decade and beyond.

Cisco believes that AI is unlocking new experiences across industries and that such technology will help the USGA continue to innovate and evolve its foundation by helping USGA officials monitor the health of venue infrastructure and networking equipment, as well as crowd management, identifying issues before they occur to ensure “seamless” event operations.

In the near term, USGA is also helping to make the game’s official rules more accessible to everyday golfers through an AI-powered experience that provides clear, timely answers to rules questions. Cisco AI Defense – built to provide protection for enterprise AI – is being deployed to secure the integrity and security of the underlying AI. It also offers visibility into AI usage, validating models for risk and integrity and safeguarding applications at runtime against emerging AI-specific threats.

Cisco’s technology will see initial use in connecting and protecting the forthcoming championships at Riviera Country Club (US Women’s Open Presented by Ally) from 4-7 June 2026, and the US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club (US Open).

Both championships will bring a range of connectivity including Cisco Wi-Fi 7 access points and Cisco switching architecture, delivering wireless comms to more than 240,000 expected fans, media and operators across the championship weeks.

Cisco networking technology will also be deployed to deliver operational simplicity and prepare to defend against AI-powered threats, alongside physical security and secure firewall solutions that ensure the integrity of the entire digital ecosystem. This includes critical functions such as broadcast, scoring and on-site amenities.

Meraki cameras will operate to offer enhanced security to monitor crowd flow and provide data-driven insights that improve event management. Customised dashboards from Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Cloud Platform will offer end-to-end monitoring and analytics, giving event operators real-time insight into network health and performance.

USGA chief commercial officer Jon Podany said: “Cisco has been an essential partner in helping the USGA build a technology foundation worthy of the world’s greatest golf championships. This extended partnership ensures we’re not just ready for today’s demands, but well-positioned to push the boundaries of what’s possible at our championships and beyond to meet the changing needs of our fans and customers.”

As it was announced the new partnership, Cisco stressed that it had “a deep commitment” to growing the game of golf, shown through various ongoing initiatives, including Cisco’s support of the USGA’s Pathways Internship Program, designed to introduce college and graduate students to careers in the golf and sports industry. In addition, Cisco will continue to deploy Networking Academy Dream Teams at key championship events, creating opportunities for aspiring technology leaders to foster skill building and career development in a real-world environment.

“We’re proud to partner with the USGA as it enters a new era of AI-driven innovation,” said Rob McQueen, vice-president of global sponsorships at Cisco. “As AI becomes foundational to the future of golf, Cisco’s leadership in networking, security and digital infrastructure will help the USGA deliver smarter, more connected and more immersive experiences for fans around the world.”