Cisco unveils agentic capabilities for next-generation collaboration

Cisco has launched technology that it says will help make artificial intelligence (AI) practical and scalable, from boardrooms to contact centres, improving productivity while transforming customer experiences.

The launches see new agents designed to make human-AI collaboration a reality; an operating system for collaboration devices with RoomOS 26, powered by Nvidia, to deliver agentic capabilities for users and IT; a Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) to enhance security on Cisco devices running Microsoft Teams Rooms; and Webex Suite integrations including Amazon Q index, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Salesforce for agentic workflow automation.

Cisco describes its approach as Connected Intelligence – where blended teams of humans and agents connect and collaborate, with every connection remaining secure. The company believes that by enhancing collaboration with AI support, employees can benefit from AI agents that minimise distractions and automate routine tasks, allowing them to focus on their most important work.

“With Connected Intelligence, we’re weaving AI agents into Webex to supercharge teams and power new breakthroughs in how people and AI collaborate to get things done – this is the future of work coming to life,” said Cisco president and chief product officer Jeetu Patel.

“We’re building AI agents into Webex today that will amplify our collective productivity and fundamentally improve how people connect with each other, how they interact with AI, and how AI agents themselves collaborate.”

The AI Assistant innovations are said to elevate this experience, offering ways for AI agents to proactively support employees with capabilities such as a task agent, notetaker agent, polling agent, meeting scheduler and AI receptionist for Webex calling.

Set to be generally available from the first quarter of 2026, the task agent features can see an AI agent proactively generate action items from meeting transcripts, reducing manual follow-up. Also set for Q1 26, Notetaker agent allows users to transcribe and summarise in-person meetings in real time to capture the value of impromptu huddles and brainstorms. This agent is available across Webex App and Cisco Collaboration Devices running RoomOS 26.

The AI polling agent is designed to proactively recommend live polls throughout meetings to spark engagement and capture real-time input from participants. The enhanced always-on, virtual receptionist powered by Webex AI Agent can automate routine queries, respond to customer questions and complete tasks like transferring calls or scheduling appointments. Both of the latter are set to be generally available in Q1 CY26.

Meeting Scheduler is set for release in Q4 CY25, allowing, when meetings need to be scheduled, an AI agent to identify automatically the need for follow-up, find common availability and propose scheduling.

General availability of the Open ecosystem approach is planned for Q4 CY25, and will see Cisco AI Assistant integrate with leading enterprise knowledge applications, including Amazon Q index, Microsoft 365, Copilot Jira and Salesforce.

Looking to help organisations with workspaces that facilitate real collaboration and connection among people and AI agents, Cisco claims that RoomOS 26 – the latest evolution of its intelligent device operating system – will use AI in new ways to deliver enhanced collaboration experiences. Cisco Collaboration Devices, powered by Nvidia, will look to bring intelligence directly to the room with new features including a notetaker agent, director agent, audio zones and a workspace advisor agent.

By bringing the MDEP to its Nvidia-powered devices running RoomOS 26, Cisco was confident that it could accelerate adoption, and maximise the benefits of its intelligent hardware and software.