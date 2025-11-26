FSP and Redsquid hit the acquisition trail

Consolidation across the channel community is a constant feature of the market as firms look to add more depth, bring onboard expertise and widen their UK market reach.

The first example of that philosophy in action comes from transformation consultancy FSP, which has picked up Intuita Consulting to add depth to its artificial intelligence (AI) and data proposition.

Intuita has been going since 2011, and is based in Newbury, with a team of 90 experts that are consulting around customer data needs.

Once combined with FSP, the unified business will generate revenues in excess of £50m with a headcount of 450 specialists that can cover a range of areas, including data, AI, security and cloud services. The organisation has the ability to support customers in the UK, Spain, Croatia and India.

“This is a game changer,” said Simon Grosse, CEO of FSP. “It elevates us to a unique position in the market in terms of the scale and depth of our AI and data capabilities, and marks a critical next step on our growth journey.

“Both businesses lead with deep consultancy expertise, focusing on both advisory services, organisational change, as well as the delivery of future-proofed technology solutions,” he added.

“This acquisition makes strategic sense and positions us to move faster, deliver greater value and be more agile, which is vital in the markets we serve.”