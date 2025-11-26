maxsattana - stock.adobe.com
FSP and Redsquid hit the acquisition trail
The channel players are using M&A as a route to expanding capabilities and market reach
Consolidation across the channel community is a constant feature of the market as firms look to add more depth, bring onboard expertise and widen their UK market reach.
The first example of that philosophy in action comes from transformation consultancy FSP, which has picked up Intuita Consulting to add depth to its artificial intelligence (AI) and data proposition.
Intuita has been going since 2011, and is based in Newbury, with a team of 90 experts that are consulting around customer data needs.
Once combined with FSP, the unified business will generate revenues in excess of £50m with a headcount of 450 specialists that can cover a range of areas, including data, AI, security and cloud services. The organisation has the ability to support customers in the UK, Spain, Croatia and India.
“This is a game changer,” said Simon Grosse, CEO of FSP. “It elevates us to a unique position in the market in terms of the scale and depth of our AI and data capabilities, and marks a critical next step on our growth journey.
“Both businesses lead with deep consultancy expertise, focusing on both advisory services, organisational change, as well as the delivery of future-proofed technology solutions,” he added.
“This acquisition makes strategic sense and positions us to move faster, deliver greater value and be more agile, which is vital in the markets we serve.”
Opportunities for further growth
Andy Leach, CEO of Intuita, said FSP has evolved into a consultancy offering a wide range of services, and that it was joining a business that would provide opportunities for further growth. “The capability our team brings strengthens that platform and establishes the combined organisation as the leading force in the market,” he said.
“Both organisations move decisively, prioritise innovation and share a clear belief in the value data and AI can unlock for clients and for our people,” added Leach. “Bringing the two businesses together creates a rare opportunity to build something genuinely distinctive, and I am confident this next chapter will inspire our teams and set a new benchmark for the industry.”
The plan is for Intuita’s management team, led by Leach, to take senior leadership roles at FSP, and the acquisition provides an opportunity for Intuita’s founders to exit the business.
Elsewhere, managed services provider Redsquid underlined its ambitious growth strategy with its sixth acquisition to expand its security capabilities.
Sohin Raithatha, CEO of Redsquid, said the addition of Managed Apple Configuration (MAC) players CJAZ added more depth to the services the firm can offer. “By combining our expertise, we’re creating a unified force for innovation, growth and excellence in managed services,” he said. “Together, we can offer even more comprehensive and secure solutions for our clients while fostering collaboration across our teams.”
In response, Nick Zimaras, director of CJAZ, said it was becoming part of a bigger operation that would benefit both staff and customers. “This partnership accelerates our ability to innovate and deliver outstanding technology solutions, and we’re excited about the opportunities for our teams and clients alike,” he said.
So far this year, Redsquid has picked up Cyberseer, RedMosquito and Itek Systems Management.