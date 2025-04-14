Channel catch-up: News in brief

It’s always difficult timing a holiday if you work or cover events in the channel, and sure enough, last week saw some news break that has to be noted on the site. It’s not every day that Softcat is acquisitive, and there were other M&A moves that also deserve to be recorded on the pages of MicroScope.

Softcat: The channel player has moved beyond a policy of relying on organic growth and made the historic decision to acquire specialist data and artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy Oakland.

The motivation behind the move is to strengthen Softcat’s ability to support customer data needs and strengthen its position against a backdrop of users deploying more AI tools.

“Data is one of the biggest opportunities ahead of us as the innovation in technology continues to shift rapidly towards a more automated and AI-driven world,” said Graham Charlton, Softcat CEO. “Our customers need the right expertise to navigate this, so combining our market presence and broad portfolio with Oakland’s specialist capabilities will allow us to support them at every stage. Joining forces with Oakland is a great fit with our strategy and, most importantly, our culture.”

In response, Richard Corderoy, Oakland CEO, said: “By combining our deep expertise in data and AI consulting with Softcat’s extensive portfolio and market presence, we can deliver unparalleled value and innovation to our clients. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we’re looking forward to achieving great things together.”

Exertis IT: The distributor was also actively expanding its options, with a move to acquire Apple Service Provider Group 8, as well as announcing plans to lease a larger facility to support its circular economy offering.

Group 8 provides support and repair services to Apple users. It has been going for more than two decades, and is in a position to provide a collect and repair service that covers the UK.

Rod McCarthy, group managing director of Exertis IT, said the deal would add more depth to its circular economy offering alongside its MTR business: “The acquisition of Group 8 is a fantastic addition to Exertis IT’s group service strategy,” he said. “With circular economy regulations on the horizon, Group 8 joining our business is an integral part of our strategy to progress our business, and those of our customers’, into the second life market.”

Group 8 business owners Terry Fannin, Veronica Child and David Meehan will continue working in the business.

Focus Group: A desire to strengthen a position in vertical markets, particularly in the legal and education sectors, was the main motivation for the deal to pick up Matrix247.

The tie-up will generate a group with a combined team of more than 1,000 experts, and add more depth to the Focus business proposition.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Matrix247 team on board,” said Neil Hall, CEO at Focus Group. “The team’s technical and service capabilities have resulted in an excellent rate of growth for the business, and they have an enviable ability to attract and convert new customers, while confidently delivering and supporting new implementations. We’re eager to continue building upon this success and the partnership will further enhance our CCaaS and Managed IT offering for the wider group.”

Matrix247 will continue to operate under its respective brand name for now, and the firm is viewing the acquisition as a chance to provide significant opportunities.

Stephen Pritchard, CEO of Matrix247, said: “Joining forces with Focus Group is an exciting step forward for Matrix247. It’s clear we share a like-minded vision, and this partnership enables us to leverage the combined strengths of Matrix247’s and Focus Group’s proficiency in comms, IT and cyber security.”