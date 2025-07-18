Exertis Enterprise looks to life after sale of IT business

DCC-owned Exertis Enterprise has restated its market position and ambitions in light of the sale of Exertis IT.

The week started with the news that DCC had found a buyer for Exertis IT, with the distributor being sold to private equity player Aurelius, eight months after the plans to divest the business were first announced.

The divestment, which is subject to approval, included Exertis IT operations across the UK and Ireland, comprising Exertis UK and Ireland Business and Consumer, Hypertec, Exertis Supplies, Exertis Ireland, Macro EV, Exertis Supply Chain Services, MTR and Ztorm.

Exertis Enterprise, which is focused on delivering tailored solutions across a range of areas including security, networking, infrastructure, storage, servers and components, was not part of the sale.

The firm’s expertise in enterprise IT and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and hybrid cloud, are part of the identity and offering the channel player has established in the market.

The business continues to be an independent division of DCC Technology, but plans to evolve its identity in the coming months. That evolution will give the business an opportunity to stress its capabilities, ability to innovate and mission to put the customer first.

Jason Chibnall, managing director of Exertis Enterprise, said the business had always followed “a unique path” as part of DCC Technology. “We remain committed to the same values that have always defined our approach: delivering specialist solutions that drive tangible business outcomes for our customers and partners,” he said. “Our focus remains on providing technical expertise and a personal, solutions-led approach that sets us apart in the distribution market.”