Exertis Enterprise looks to life after sale of IT business
Enterprise-focused business was not part of the sale earlier this week and continues to operate under the DCC Technology umbrella
DCC-owned Exertis Enterprise has restated its market position and ambitions in light of the sale of Exertis IT.
The week started with the news that DCC had found a buyer for Exertis IT, with the distributor being sold to private equity player Aurelius, eight months after the plans to divest the business were first announced.
The divestment, which is subject to approval, included Exertis IT operations across the UK and Ireland, comprising Exertis UK and Ireland Business and Consumer, Hypertec, Exertis Supplies, Exertis Ireland, Macro EV, Exertis Supply Chain Services, MTR and Ztorm.
Exertis Enterprise, which is focused on delivering tailored solutions across a range of areas including security, networking, infrastructure, storage, servers and components, was not part of the sale.
The firm’s expertise in enterprise IT and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and hybrid cloud, are part of the identity and offering the channel player has established in the market.
The business continues to be an independent division of DCC Technology, but plans to evolve its identity in the coming months. That evolution will give the business an opportunity to stress its capabilities, ability to innovate and mission to put the customer first.
Jason Chibnall, managing director of Exertis Enterprise, said the business had always followed “a unique path” as part of DCC Technology. “We remain committed to the same values that have always defined our approach: delivering specialist solutions that drive tangible business outcomes for our customers and partners,” he said. “Our focus remains on providing technical expertise and a personal, solutions-led approach that sets us apart in the distribution market.”
Supporting resellers and MSPs
Given its areas of expertise, the firm plans to continue supporting resellers and MSPs, and integrate with the products and services they need from the channel player.
“Exertis Enterprise is more than just a distributor, we’re trusted partners to our customers,” said Tom Cox, director of UK sales at Exertis Enterprise. “They don’t come to us for a catalogue; they come to us for insight, solutions and results. We are proud of the relationships we’ve built, and we remain committed to providing exceptional service and value.”
As well as Extertis Enterprise, DCC kept tech distribution operations in North America and Europe following the Exertis IT sale, and the firm indicated it would be focusing on delivering technical and specialised Pro Tech solutions.
Speaking earlier this week, after the announcement of the sale of Exertis IT, Clive Fitzharris, CEO of DCC Technology, outlined the company’s strategy.
“[Monday’s] announcement represents an important step for DCC Technology as we sharpen our focus on Pro Tech and Life Tech,” he said. “DCC Technology is the largest specialist professional AV distributor globally, serves numerous Pro Tech specialisms in North America and Europe, and has a complementary position in high-quality Life Tech products.”
As part of DCC Technology’s broader strategy, Fitzharris has outlined that Pro Tech is focused on delivering “enhanced experiences” for customers. The company’s overall approach is “to provide progressive technology the world needs”.
Since DCC announced its strategic review last November, DCC Technology has been refining its own strategy to focus more on delivering the technologies that enterprises demand.