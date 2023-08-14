Exertis launches B2B trade-in option

Exertis has cut the ribbon on a channel trade-in portal to encourage resellers to participate in higher levels of recycling.

The distributor has launched a self-service portal that provides quotes on the value of recycling devices including handsets, tablets and laptops.

The channel player will securely wipe the devices using Blackbelt Smartphone Defence, and can provide certificates to prove the data has been cleared.

Exertis has a track record on the recycling front, thanks to its MTR operation, which has been running a trade-in scheme aimed at consumers for more than a decade. The business is able to wipe devices and then extend their life on the secondary device market. The vast majority of products can live on with a small fraction requiring disposal.

“Sustainability is a core part of the values we hold as a business,” said Tim Griffin, Exertis IT CEO. “The importance of sustainability in the secondary sales market is higher than ever before, and the market for traded-in handsets is a circular economy that is growing year-on-year.

“For Exertis to provide another sustainable option to our customers, as part of the everyday interactions they have with us, is a great opportunity for us,” he said.

Distributors across the channel have been leading efforts to improve the channel’s sustainability position, and the issue took centre stage in the latest Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) podcast.