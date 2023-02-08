Griffin steps into Exertis CEO role

Exertis has shuffled its senior management pack, with Tim Griffin stepping into the CEO role to help the distributor enter a fresh chapter.

He takes the lead in a business that has been looking for a fresh face for six weeks, after UK managing director Paul Bryan moved into a new international role at the start of the year.

Griffin is no stranger to the business, having been managing director at DCC Technology, which involved having a strong understanding of the Exertis business.

As CEO, he will be responsible for all Exertis UK, retail and B2B operations, and will have oversight of other operations in the UK and Ireland that are owned by DCC Technology. He is expected to develop and deliver a growth plan for the business.

“The size of the opportunity in the UK, both now and in the future, is a major prize, and I’m excited to be taking the CEO role, leading the evolution of our UK business as we drive it onwards to ever-greater success,” said Griffin.

“The work we’re doing now will bear fruit for many years to come, and I’m incredibly proud to lead the amazing team we have here in the UK, who are helping me implement a vision that will keep Exertis in its market-leading role long into the future,” he added.

Griffin steps into a business that has been expanding its portfolio, and in the last set of annual results was part of a technology unit that delivered a 12.8% year-on-year improvement in operating profits to £81.7m, up from £72.4m. Revenues ticked up by 3.6%, improving from £4.48bn to hit £4.64bn.

In the past couple of weeks, Exertis has announced relationships with Seagate, becoming the first UK distie handling the vendor’s Lyve cloud storage-as-a-service offering, and Veeam, whose data protection technology will bolster its security options.

Meanwhile, for Bryan, the year has also started with a fresh challenge, spearheading DCC Technology operations in the Benelux, Nordics, France and the Middle East.

“I’m immensely proud to take up this new international challenge, and I’m very excited to start working with the amazing teams across these territories to further develop the strong platform of success,” he said.