Marketbridge extends UK footprint with Revere buy

Consultancy and marketing player Marketbridge has bolstered its position in the UK with the acquisition of B2B tech marketing agency Revere.

The move doubles Marketbridge’s presence across Europe and increases its involvement with the channel marketing world.

The deal follows on from the move at the start of the year to pick up UK firm April Six, as the consultancy and marketing player looked to expand beyond its US roots.

The rationale for the latest acquisition is similar to that of the April Six move, with the deals struck in the UK used to support global customers operating across Europe that are looking for regional support around their marketing needs. The move has been backed by private equity player RTC Partners.

Based in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, Revere has developed an expertise around the channel, understanding the needs of marketeers, and where value can be added across the ecosystem. The deal adds 52 staff to the Marketbridge Group and a client list that includes some familiar names: Westcoast, Lenovo, Samsung and Fujitsu.

The deal takes Marketbridge past the 300-headcount mark, with staff working across numerous disciplines, including data scientists, technologists, digital marketers, media specialists, designers, content creators and communications experts.

“Welcoming Revere into Marketbridge marks another step forward in our mission to help B2B organisations grow with clarity, speed and purpose,” said John Shomaker, CEO of Marketbridge. “The market is asking for more joined-up thinking, where strategy, creativity and performance are connected, not fragmented. Revere brings a depth of insight, a strong advisory ethos and a proven ability to deliver meaningful outcomes for ambitious technology brands. Together, we’re building an organisation that helps marketing leaders move from complexity to confidence, and from ambition to action.”