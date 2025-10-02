Marketbridge extends UK footprint with Revere buy
Marketing specialist adds channel-focused agency to widen its capabilities here and across Europe
Consultancy and marketing player Marketbridge has bolstered its position in the UK with the acquisition of B2B tech marketing agency Revere.
The move doubles Marketbridge’s presence across Europe and increases its involvement with the channel marketing world.
The deal follows on from the move at the start of the year to pick up UK firm April Six, as the consultancy and marketing player looked to expand beyond its US roots.
The rationale for the latest acquisition is similar to that of the April Six move, with the deals struck in the UK used to support global customers operating across Europe that are looking for regional support around their marketing needs. The move has been backed by private equity player RTC Partners.
Based in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, Revere has developed an expertise around the channel, understanding the needs of marketeers, and where value can be added across the ecosystem. The deal adds 52 staff to the Marketbridge Group and a client list that includes some familiar names: Westcoast, Lenovo, Samsung and Fujitsu.
The deal takes Marketbridge past the 300-headcount mark, with staff working across numerous disciplines, including data scientists, technologists, digital marketers, media specialists, designers, content creators and communications experts.
“Welcoming Revere into Marketbridge marks another step forward in our mission to help B2B organisations grow with clarity, speed and purpose,” said John Shomaker, CEO of Marketbridge. “The market is asking for more joined-up thinking, where strategy, creativity and performance are connected, not fragmented. Revere brings a depth of insight, a strong advisory ethos and a proven ability to deliver meaningful outcomes for ambitious technology brands. Together, we’re building an organisation that helps marketing leaders move from complexity to confidence, and from ambition to action.”
B2B market
Fiona Shepherd, head of Europe at Marketbridge, said the addition of Revere would give it further opportunity to tap into the B2B market.
“Revere has built something genuinely distinctive in the B2B technology space, combining strategic clarity with creative depth, and a deep understanding of how to drive growth through complex channel ecosystems,” she said.
“Its ability to navigate the nuances of partner marketing, while staying focused on customer impact, is rare and incredibly valuable. Together, we’re creating an organisation that gives marketing leaders what they’ve been asking for: a team that understands both the strategy and the reality of execution. This is a model built for what comes next in B2B.”
In response, Fiona McKenzie, CEO of Revere, said the tie-up would enable it to add more depth to the support it could offer customers, and extend an approach it had been taking to channel customers.
“Joining Marketbridge allows us to build on that foundation,” she said. “It brings together the best of strategic consultancy and go-to-market delivery, in a way that’s joined-up, responsive and built for the realities our clients face every day. From navigating complex channel ecosystems to driving performance across longer, more fragmented buyer journeys, we now have the scale and support to go further, while staying true to our purpose.”