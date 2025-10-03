Ekco bolsters MSP options with Solsoft buy

Managed security player Ekco has engaged in more M&A activity to bolster its position in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) market with a move to pick up Solsoft.

The decision to add the Bristol-based managed service provider to the fold arms Ekco with greater presence in the south-west, and more SME-focused expertise.

Ekco has been using M&A to expand the reach of the organisation, and picked up Manchester-based cyber security consultancy Predatech back in May. This latest deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, marks its third sealed in 2025, and the seventh made in the past couple of years.

Just before it picked up Predatech, the business welcomed former Iomart staffer Ben Savage to become its CEO, with a remit to take the firm into its next stage of growth. In August, the firm also appointed Paul Nannetti as chair, aiming to tap into his MSP experience to advise on the growth strategy of the business going forward.

The 16 staff at Solsoft will join an Ekco family that now consists of 1,000 staff working globally for the firm, and will be part of the MSP Division.

The business has been going for more than two and a half decades, focusing on the SME and not-for-profit organisations across the south and south-west of the UK, building up a customer base that includes legal, health, social care, energy and engineering customers.

The plan is to add Solsoft to Ekco’s MSP division, which has been bolstered by former acquisitions, including those of Radius and Adapt IT. “Solsoft is a fantastic addition to the Ekco MSP Division as we accelerate our expansion strategy and continue to grow our footprint and capabilities in key markets,” said Nannetti, chair of Ekco. “Their long-standing commitment to proactive service and their alignment with industry best practices give us real confidence in a fast, effective integration and a stronger UK presence – delivered with the discipline and consistency our customers expect.”