maxsattana - stock.adobe.com
Ekco bolsters MSP options with Solsoft buy
Firm makes third acquisition of the year, picking up SME-focused managed service provider
Managed security player Ekco has engaged in more M&A activity to bolster its position in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) market with a move to pick up Solsoft.
The decision to add the Bristol-based managed service provider to the fold arms Ekco with greater presence in the south-west, and more SME-focused expertise.
Ekco has been using M&A to expand the reach of the organisation, and picked up Manchester-based cyber security consultancy Predatech back in May. This latest deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, marks its third sealed in 2025, and the seventh made in the past couple of years.
Just before it picked up Predatech, the business welcomed former Iomart staffer Ben Savage to become its CEO, with a remit to take the firm into its next stage of growth. In August, the firm also appointed Paul Nannetti as chair, aiming to tap into his MSP experience to advise on the growth strategy of the business going forward.
The 16 staff at Solsoft will join an Ekco family that now consists of 1,000 staff working globally for the firm, and will be part of the MSP Division.
The business has been going for more than two and a half decades, focusing on the SME and not-for-profit organisations across the south and south-west of the UK, building up a customer base that includes legal, health, social care, energy and engineering customers.
The plan is to add Solsoft to Ekco’s MSP division, which has been bolstered by former acquisitions, including those of Radius and Adapt IT. “Solsoft is a fantastic addition to the Ekco MSP Division as we accelerate our expansion strategy and continue to grow our footprint and capabilities in key markets,” said Nannetti, chair of Ekco. “Their long-standing commitment to proactive service and their alignment with industry best practices give us real confidence in a fast, effective integration and a stronger UK presence – delivered with the discipline and consistency our customers expect.”
A perfect match
Cian Prendergast, CEO of the Ekco MSP Division, said it would be adding Solsoft’s capabilities into the mix. “Having known Solsoft very well for many years, we have always admired their rock-solid, client-focused, proactive service in the UK. With Ekco’s world-class expertise in security-first managed services and cutting-edge technology, this partnership is a perfect match – and we are looking forward to growing and learning together.”
In response, Neil Farnworth, managing director of Solsoft, said: “Joining Ekco lets us bring more capability and resilience to our customers, backed by Ekco’s scale – while maintaining the responsiveness they value. Our aligned ways of working and approaches to service delivery means we can really hit the ground running.”
Ekco’s latest deal adds to a growing list of consolidation moves made across the channel in just the past few weeks.
Earlier this week, Marketbridge acquired Revere, and last month, Mhance was picked up by London-based software and services investment specialist SilverTree Equity. Elsewhere, ANS has bought Makutu, Advania has bolstered its position in the Nordic market through acquiring Gompute, and Seroda Ventures is taking a majority Stake in Google premier partner Evonence.