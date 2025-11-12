MSPs mull over impact of Cyber Security Bill

Security experts across the channel have welcomed the arrival of the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill (CSRB) in Parliament as a step towards improving defences across the public sector and beyond.

The bill has emerged in recognition of a need to step up the defences against the rising number of cyber attacks on national infrastructure, with examples of hospitals, the Ministry of Defence and the British Library all underlining the determination of bad actors to cause disruption.

The cyber security regulations cover five sectors: transport, energy, drinking water, health and digital infrastructure, along with some digital services, including online marketplaces and cloud computing services.

Jonathan Trayers, director of managed service provider (MSP) Ekco, said the high-profile examples of attacks had been stacking up and that there needed to be a response. “The Cyber Resilience Bill arrives in the wake of a slew of attacks on major UK companies – among them Jaguar Land Rover, M&S and Harrods, costing the UK economy over £2bn this year,” he said. “The bill’s new measures, including 24-hour incident reporting and tighter supply chain controls, recognise the severity of the threat now facing UK organisations.

“Cyber attacks are unfolding quickly and too widely for delayed or fragmented responses. I hope this legislation will prompt closer coordination across the private sector and help create a culture where resilience is planned, tested and continuously improved.”

Trayers said there were also clear implications for the MSP community, and that they needed to understand the implications coming from the bill.

“For organisations that rely on managed service providers, the bill raises expectations around trust and transparency,” he said. “It reinforces the need for real plans in place and treating resilience as something you build, not buy. The bill sends a clear message that cyber security is now a board-level issue. If you rely on digital infrastructure, you’ve got to take responsibility for keeping it safe.”