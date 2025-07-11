MoD supply chain cyber scheme gets up and running

Construction business Morgan Sindall has become the first UK organisation to achieve certification under a new scheme set up by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and certification body IASME.

The Defence Cyber Certification (DCC) scheme was established in a bid to improve supply chain security across the nation, and strengthen the UK’s overall resilience in the face of near-constant cyber attacks orchestrated via victims’ supply chain suppliers – recent incidents affecting retailers Marks & Spencer, Co-op Group and Harrods being good examples of such.

According to a 2024 Thales report, over 90% of organisations working around critical national infrastructure (CNI) have experienced an increase in attempted and successful cyber attacks.

The DCC project was designed as a proactive response to this and will ensure that all organisations working in the MoD’s supply chain – of which Morgan Sindall is one, working extensively with the department on a project to revitalise Britain’s military housing stock and other facilities across the MoD’s estate – are equipped to defend against cyber risks.

The organisation also works extensively on public infrastructure projects, with some noteworthy recent builds including upgrades to the A421 in Milton Keynes, an extension to the London Overground rail line in Barking, and the replacement of overhead power lines with underground cabling in Dorset. As such, it is considered a key target for threat actors targeting sectors such as transport and utility providers.

“Defence Cyber Certification (DCC) strengthens cyber resilience in the UK's defence supply chain. Organisations obtaining and maintaining DCC prove their ongoing commitment to UK defence,” said Eleanor Fairford, director of cyber defence and risk, at the MoD.