Netgear cuts ribbon on programme as Sharp rebrands

Vendors can take a number of moves to improve life for their channel partners, ranging from enhancing programmes and making it clearer to customers what the benefits are of choosing its technology.

Both examples have emerged this week, with Netgear cutting the ribbon on a partner programme it has been working on for a while and Sharp ushering in a rebrand that unifies its technology offerings to make it easier for partners to present the portfolio.

For Netgear, the moment has come to launch the Drive Partner Success Programme, which looks to make life easier for the channel to align with the vendor’s enterprise focus with resources to support both MSPs and VARs.

The programme works with three tiers – Ignite, Apex and Apex MSP – to cover different partner models with rewards on offers for those that drive growth and deliver “service excellence”. The vendor is offering support with training, marketing and access to co-investment opportunities.

“The goal of our Drive Partner Success Program is simple: make it easier for our partners to succeed and grow,” said Netgear for Business president and general manager Pramod Badjate. “Partners are the centre of everything we do, and Drive will equip them with the tools, training and support they need to accelerate business opportunities and revenue growth.”

The firm is making the training and certification content available now as part of a transition to the programme, which officially launches on 1 January 2026.

Speaking to MicroScope back in June, Badjate identified the channel as a crucial route to market that had the ability to help customers with their networking needs. “If you’re an SME, you want something integrated, reliable and purpose-built for being managed by MSPs,” he added. “You will be able to get all aspects of the network, Wi-Fi, switching, routing, all the form factors and sizes, along with cloud management and security – everything from us – well-integrated.”