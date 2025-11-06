HPE rolls out unified partner programme

It’s the season for announcing enhancements to partner programmes, with several vendors updating their channel bases about changes designed to make relationships smoother and more rewarding.

Recently, we have seen Netgear launch its programme and Cisco provide training to get its channel ready for the January arrival of its 360 programme, along with several others also active on the programme front.

The backdrop to partner programme changes is the shift from rewarding on a transactional basis to encouraging certifications, expertise and higher levels of customer support as the metrics to gauge success.

For HPE, the aim is to use its Partner Ready Vantage Programme to pull together a single offering that enables access to the full portfolio with clear guidance around how the vendor will provide support.

Simon Ewington, senior vice-president of worldwide channel and partner ecosystem at HPE, penned a blog post that detailed the ambition and the enhancements.

“The HPE Partner Ready Vantage Programme marks a critical step in our journey to unify and modernise how partners interact with HPE. Partners will benefit from a fully integrated enrolment experience, expanded products and services resale all accessible under one programme,” he said.

He drew attention to the introduction of the Triple Platinum Plus programme, for those with cross-portfolio expertise, to reward those that are the most committed partners.

“As we retire legacy programmes, we’re making way for a single, streamlined experience that brings together compute, hybrid cloud and networking under one roof. This is just the beginning. In 2026 and 2027, we’ll continue to integrate additional programmes, including the Juniper Networks Partner Advantage programme, into one HPE partner programme for the channel,” he said.

As well as the introduction of Triple Platinum Plus, the other innovation is the launch of three new centres – compute, hybrid cloud and networking – with the business retiring the as-a-service centre. The competencies are integrated into a sell track, which is being introduced into the programme.

“The programme is intended to accelerate partner success by supporting both generalists and specialists, offering incentives for competency and facilitating rapid advancement within the HPE ecosystem. Through this initiative, HPE underscores its commitment to fostering partner growth and differentiation in a competitive market,” said Ewington.

Along with the sell track, there is a service option that enables those that deliver managed and professional services to get support from the vendor.

“The service track integrates seamlessly with sell track, offering standardised capability assessments and streamlined tracking,” said Ewington.

He added that the aim of the changes was to make it easier for partners of all types to get access to the portfolio and line up behind the compute, networking and hybrid cloud areas the firm was focusing on.

“The new framework enables partners to achieve expertise quickly and resell across all three sell track centres while also building out services practices based on HPE innovation to deliver however partners choose, under their brand, the HPE brand or both. We’ll be rolling out more details, particularly around the build track, toward the end of FY26,” he said.