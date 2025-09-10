Prazis Images - stock.adobe.com
HPE channel boss praises partner Q3 impact
The lid is lifted on the role the channel played in delivering the vendor’s decent quarterly numbers
HPE’s channel chief has taken to the blogosphere to highlight the contribution partners made to the vendor’s third quarter numbers.
The vendor shared numbers last week that included an 18% improvement in revenues to $9.1bn, with a particularly strong performance on the networking side of the business, which was ahead of expectations. Servers and hybrid cloud sales were also up year-on-year.
Following on from those numbers, Simon Ewington, senior vice-president of worldwide channel and partner ecosystem at HPE, lifted the lid on the contribution its channel had made to support that growth.
He praised the channel for its impact in growing indirect revenues at HPE and indicated there was more to come, with the Juniper deal closing and more support around artificial intelligence (AI) coming for partners.
“Our results from FY ’25 Q3 show that this quarter has been a standout revenue period for HPE, particularly for our indirect business, which has delivered strong results and progress against our strategic priorities,” said Ewington. “Alongside this business momentum, we are celebrating the milestone we reached in the quarter with the successful close of our Juniper Networks acquisition, which will further strengthen our capabilities and position us for continued growth.
“These solid results have been driven by enhancements to our portfolio, powered by innovation and a deep commitment to partnerships,” he said. “Our focus remains on equipping partners with the tools, expertise and support they need to drive sales, expand their capabilities, and, most importantly, achieve sustained, profitable growth.”
Ewington added that focus was on a few key areas that mattered to partners, namely AI, profitability and growth.
Artificial intelligence
On AI front, Ewington indicated there was a determination to crank up the channel’s ability to support the technology and build on announcements that had been made at its recent Partner Summit.
“Momentum around AI continues to build within our partner ecosystem,” he said. “In June, we announced expanded AI opportunities designed to help more partners establish and scale their AI practices. These efforts include extending our AI Focus partners to reach 20 additional countries, and launching a comprehensive suite of learning opportunities and workshops aimed at enhancing partners’ AI knowledge, tools and strategies to develop robust AI practices.
“HPE Private Cloud AI has garnered strong enthusiasm and support from partners, driving incremental results,” said Ewington. “In Q3 FY ’25, HPE Private Cloud AI achieved double-digit year-over-year partner-led revenue growth, reflecting its growing adoption and value within the ecosystem.”
When it came to profitability, Ewington pointed to the vendor’s unified HPE Partner Ready Vantage programme, which launched this quarter, as an opportunity for its channel to gain access to increased support and stand out through specialisations.
“As of Q3, there are more than 1,700 partners with one or more HPE Partner Ready Vantage membership,” he said. “This number is poised to grow further as we enhance programme efficiencies and welcome new partners through the integration with Juniper Networks.”
The channel has also been encouraged to get involved with growth areas to increase profitability by tapping into the benefits of the Juniper acquisition, hybrid cloud, security and HPE’s recent move into the virtualisation market with HPE Morpheus VM Essentials software.
“Partner feedback on the Juniper Networks acquisition has been overwhelmingly positive, with great interest in HPE’s go-forward plans and enthusiastic engagement around the opportunities it creates within the partner ecosystem,” Ewington wrote on the blog. “The focus now shifts to seamlessly onboarding partners into each other’s programmes, fostering collaboration and unlocking new growth opportunities.”