HPE channel boss praises partner Q3 impact

HPE’s channel chief has taken to the blogosphere to highlight the contribution partners made to the vendor’s third quarter numbers.

The vendor shared numbers last week that included an 18% improvement in revenues to $9.1bn, with a particularly strong performance on the networking side of the business, which was ahead of expectations. Servers and hybrid cloud sales were also up year-on-year.

Following on from those numbers, Simon Ewington, senior vice-president of worldwide channel and partner ecosystem at HPE, lifted the lid on the contribution its channel had made to support that growth.

He praised the channel for its impact in growing indirect revenues at HPE and indicated there was more to come, with the Juniper deal closing and more support around artificial intelligence (AI) coming for partners.

“Our results from FY ’25 Q3 show that this quarter has been a standout revenue period for HPE, particularly for our indirect business, which has delivered strong results and progress against our strategic priorities,” said Ewington. “Alongside this business momentum, we are celebrating the milestone we reached in the quarter with the successful close of our Juniper Networks acquisition, which will further strengthen our capabilities and position us for continued growth.

“These solid results have been driven by enhancements to our portfolio, powered by innovation and a deep commitment to partnerships,” he said. “Our focus remains on equipping partners with the tools, expertise and support they need to drive sales, expand their capabilities, and, most importantly, achieve sustained, profitable growth.”

Ewington added that focus was on a few key areas that mattered to partners, namely AI, profitability and growth.