HPE unifies channel team to improve experiences

HPE has united its channel operations in a step designed to improve the experience for those that work with the vendor.

The combination of the two partner organisations, HPE and Aruba Networking, will become official from 1 November, but the vendor wanted to get the message out to its channel ahead of that date to explain the motivation for the move.

Simon Ewington, senior vice-president of worldwide channel and partner ecosystem at HPE, and Alain Carpentier, senior vice-president of worldwide sales for HPE Aruba Networking, penned a joint blog post to outline the changes.

“This unification will strengthen our partner strategy as we leverage our similarities, enable HPE to deliver a seamless experience to all its channel partners, and simplify the engagement experience across our broad edge-to-cloud portfolio without losing the specialised focus on networking,” they stated.

“This integration takes into consideration HPE’s broader go-to-market strategy that includes having true ropes to the ground for our specialist sellers while maintaining multi-BU, solution-focused conversations with partners and customers. We need both specialisation and solution-selling skills to win in the market.

“This integration provides a great opportunity for our channel partners to have an improved experience working with HPE,” they continued. “Customers today expect to be connected anywhere and everywhere – our partners demand the same when working with HPE.

“As we bring together these teams and provide a single interface for partner engagement, partners will benefit from access to our broad portfolio of solutions.”