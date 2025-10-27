Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

A few vendor appointments of note that will have channel implications as firms continue to look for the right blend of expertise to unlock increased growth.

Commvault The vendor has announced that Martin Gittins has moved into the North Europe area vice-president (AVP) role, while Mark Molyneux has joined as field CTO. Gittins joined the business in February, leading strategic accounts in EMEA. Prior to this, he headed up strategic accounts for EMEA at Cohesity. He also previously worked closely with enterprise accounts at Hitachi Vantara, Dell EMC, and HPE. Molyneux spent the past three years at Cohesity as EMEA CTO, is a certified DORA compliance specialist, and is a certified digital operational resilience officer. “I’m delighted to step into this expanded role at such a critical time for our customers and partners in North Europe,” said Gittins. “The threat landscape is evolving and the pressure on business leaders is growing. Commvault plays a pivotal role in helping customers to advance resilience, achieve minimum viability and remain in a state of continuous business. Resilience is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s a business priority.”

Netgear The networking player has rolled out the red carpet for Luca Marinelli, who joins the company as head of Europe, overseeing the development of the vendor’s enterprise customer portfolio and channel partnerships in the region, as well as nurturing its expanding European team. His CV is impressive, including time at Citrix, Microsoft, Cisco, Exclusive Networks, Check Point and Alludo. Eric Law, vice-president of worldwide sales at Netgear, said: “Luca brings an impressive background steeped in the European tech industry and he has a deep knowledge of how to build a loyal and proactive channel, support customers and inspire sales teams to achieve great results. He is experienced in delivering strong leadership alignment, and we are confident that Luca will be instrumental in driving our vision for enterprise companies across Europe.”

Hexaware Technologies The firm has announced the arrival of Eravi Gopan as president and global head of high tech, products and platforms. He comes with knowledge of SaaS, AI, technology services and industry verticals. “Eravi’s blend of SaaS and AI leadership, across startups and large enterprises, is exactly what our clients need as platform partnerships and AI-driven delivery become standard. He will help scale our high tech, products and platforms business with a clear focus on customer value,” said R Srikrishna, CEO and executive director of Hexaware.