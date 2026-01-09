Context: AI-enabled notebook prices tumble

The wave of artificial intelligence (AI)-capable PCs coming out of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has underlined the direction hardware is heading in, and prices have dropped to make the devices more attractive to customers.

This week has seen announcements from Dell, HP, Acer and Lenovo concerning the latest laptop offerings that incorporate AI tools, and that has been accompanied with research from Context indicating that many of the latest offerings are becoming more tempting for users with price points decreasing.

The analyst found that AI-enabled notebook PCs had seen average European retail prices in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain drop by a third year-on-year at a crucial time in the sales cycle.

That decrease, which was spotted in the past few weeks, had the potential to change the approach being taken by the market.

“AI PCs have quietly crossed an important threshold in retail,” said James Bates, senior retail analyst at Context.

“At today’s prices, consumers are not paying for hype. They are paying for future-proofing, better performance and devices that will comfortably last through the next operating system cycle.”

Context’s TotalMarket report, which focuses on sales activity during the peak of Q4, shows that good-quality AI-enabled notebooks are selling for €822, which is a more attractive price for consumers.