vchalup - stock.adobe.com
Retailers enjoy summer demand for AI laptops
August saw an acceleration in the sales of laptops that come with the latest functionality
Consumers are increasingly embracing artificial intelligence (AI)-capable notebooks, with sales of devices going through the UK retail market climbing over the summer.
Market analysis from Context has revealed that AI-capable devices accounted for 31% of all the notebooks sold through retail in August, which is up significantly from 18.7% a year earlier.
The definition of an AI-capable device is one that includes an integrated neural processing unit (NPU), the sales of which have been accelerating in the past year. There are a number of factors fuelling that growth, including the attractiveness of the latest products, as well as the need to migrate away from Windows 10, which faces end-of-life support from the middle of next month.
Context found that in August, sales of non-NPU notebooks remained relatively flat, which underlined the move towards AI products.
The technology continues to improve, and the preference for many consumers is for Copilot+ PCs, the latest generation of AI laptops, with those representing 30% of all AI-capable notebook sales last month, up from the 19% in July.
“AI-capable notebooks are no longer a premium niche, they are moving towards the mainstream,” said Marie-Christine Pygott, senior analyst at Context.
“Regarding Copilot+ PCs, they are beginning to find their footing in the consumer market,” she added. “We see a lot of price adjustments and an increasing selection of available models. But the rising uptake could also signal that shoppers are starting to appreciate the practical benefits of these devices. With consumer awareness growing and vendors doubling down on AI-focused marketing, momentum is only set to build as we head into the critical Q4 period.”
Life beyond Windows 10
Retailers have been recommending AI-capable PCs as the next step for consumers looking to life beyond Windows 10 and for the latest products.
“Retailers and manufacturers are framing AI as the next big leap in personal computing,” added Pygott. “As new AI-enhanced applications roll out and Copilot+ branding gains recognition, we expect adoption rates to climb even higher.”
The growth in the consumer appetite for fresh laptops comes against a backdrop of decent demand from the corporate market as users transition over to Windows 11 and AI.
Earlier this month, Context shared details of the progress of the PC market in the first two months of Q3, using sales data from Western distributors.
The analyst revealed there had been growth in the European PC market, with desktop revenues climbing by 30.3% year-on-year, and notebooks improving by 11.3%. That growth in July and August came on the back of a decent Q2 performance as users looked to refresh their devices.
The analyst found that around 39–40% of total notebook unit sales across European distribution were AI-capable machines.
“The AI PC market is beginning to find its footing in Europe,” said Pygott. “While uptake was initially slower than the industry anticipated, we are now seeing more progress. In the Copilot+ category, demand is still restrained, but recent data and market feedback suggest we could be at a turning point. The combination of broader vendor participation, richer product choice and more competitive pricing is creating the conditions for more sustainable growth.”