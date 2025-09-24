Retailers enjoy summer demand for AI laptops

Consumers are increasingly embracing artificial intelligence (AI)-capable notebooks, with sales of devices going through the UK retail market climbing over the summer.

Market analysis from Context has revealed that AI-capable devices accounted for 31% of all the notebooks sold through retail in August, which is up significantly from 18.7% a year earlier.

The definition of an AI-capable device is one that includes an integrated neural processing unit (NPU), the sales of which have been accelerating in the past year. There are a number of factors fuelling that growth, including the attractiveness of the latest products, as well as the need to migrate away from Windows 10, which faces end-of-life support from the middle of next month.

Context found that in August, sales of non-NPU notebooks remained relatively flat, which underlined the move towards AI products.

The technology continues to improve, and the preference for many consumers is for Copilot+ PCs, the latest generation of AI laptops, with those representing 30% of all AI-capable notebook sales last month, up from the 19% in July.

“AI-capable notebooks are no longer a premium niche, they are moving towards the mainstream,” said Marie-Christine Pygott, senior analyst at Context.

“Regarding Copilot+ PCs, they are beginning to find their footing in the consumer market,” she added. “We see a lot of price adjustments and an increasing selection of available models. But the rising uptake could also signal that shoppers are starting to appreciate the practical benefits of these devices. With consumer awareness growing and vendors doubling down on AI-focused marketing, momentum is only set to build as we head into the critical Q4 period.”