Context forecasting resilient 2026 for distributors

At this time of year, the sentiment everyone wants to share is that the forthcoming 12 months will be better than the ones the channel has just experienced.

There are always hopes that trading conditions will strengthen, and that customers will be more willing to sign off purchase orders, and reading the latest European IT distribution forecast from Context provides some support for that optimism.

The forecast is indicating that demand across major European markets, including the UK, is going to remain resilient, even with global conflicts, political tensions and economic challenges ongoing.

A combination of factors are helping 2026 look solid, including the continuing PC refresh, infrastructure upgrades as customers look to accommodate more artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and the general need for the channel to help with digital transformation efforts.

Context is expecting overall European distribution sales to increase by 5.4% in Q4, and to keep that momentum going into the year ahead.

“Across the distribution landscape, the market is being reshaped by two parallel forces: the urgency of traditional refresh cycles and the early foundations of AI-driven investment”, said Marie-Christine Pygott, senior analyst at Context. “This combination is creating a rare moment of synchronised demand across PCs, servers and components.”

If last year was one of AI evaluation, then 2025 has seen more adoption, and the resulting realisation by customers of the need for infrastructure upgrading and PC system refreshes. “2026 will not bring dramatic expansion, but it will bring clarity,” said Pygott. “As businesses move from AI experimentation to structured deployment, distributors with strong data insights, stable supply chains and deep infrastructure partnerships will be best placed to capture the next wave of opportunity.”