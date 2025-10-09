Windows 10 end of life driving sales

With just days to go before the end of support for Windows 10, the need for customers to upgrade has already helped drive hardware sales through the channel.

In both commercial and consumer markets, there has been evidence in terms of recent analyst numbers to indicate a positive impact from the 14 October end of support deadline.

Adding to that picture, the latest market analysis of the European consumer PC market from Context shows there has been accelerated growth in the third quarter.

The analyst found the end of life support, combined with the growing appetite for AI-capable devices, was driving demand.

“This strong performance is being driven by a clear combination of two factors: the urgent need to upgrade before the Windows 10 end of support deadline in late October, and the compelling experience offered by new AI [artificial intelligence]-enabled devices,” said James Bates, retail analyst at Context.

There has been growth across both laptop and PC categories, with the majority of devices sold being AI-enabled.

“The Windows 10 end of support is the immediate catalyst for the current boom, but the tangible benefits and new experiences delivered by CoPilot are what cement the AI PC as the consumer’s preferred future-ready investment,” said Bates.