PC market should be bracing for tougher 2026

The PC market has benefitted from the upgrade path many users have trodden to Windows 11, but once those purchases have been made, things could get tough.

That warning has come from market watcher Context, which has been tracking the hardware market and noted the positive impact this year of migration away from Windows 10, which had support withdrawn last month.

That deadline partly explains why the Western European PC market had its strongest performances in years last month, according to Context, which analyses sales information coming from distributors across the region.

The UK, along with Germany, France, Italy and Spain, delivered impressive growth in PC sales last month. Overall desktop PC revenues increased by 48%, with consumer demand for high-end gaming systems helping drive that hike.

Laptop sales were up by 26%, with the migration towards Windows 11 highlighted as the dominant factor driving that rise. Tablets also benefitted from the overall surge, with an increase of 21%, with demand from hybrid work environments and entertainment uses having an impact.

“Windows 10’s end-of-support deadline has become one of the strongest upgrade triggers we’ve seen in a decade,” said James Bates, senior retail analyst at Context.

“Many consumers who delayed replacement now find that their devices simply cannot run the operating system required for secure use,” he added. “This aligns with the natural refresh cycle of the large number of notebooks purchased during the pandemic.”