11:11 Systems bolsters position in VMware ecosystem

Highly acquisitive 11:11 Systems has kicked off the year by making a move to add its sixth VMware-based business with the purchase of Ntirety. The firm has made the deals over the past three years as it looks to build its managed services expertise and market coverage.

The VMware channel has been on a rollercoaster since the Broadcom acquisition, and recent changes to the VMware cloud service provider (VCSP) ecosystem have encouraged tie-ups and collaboration with a more focused group of partners.

It is against that background that 11:11 has made its latest move, adding Ntirety for an undisclosed sum, and solidifying its own position in the VMware ecosystem.

“11:11 has been actively working with many former VCSPs to guarantee secure, compliant, high-performing cloud services and to determine the best path forward for both their customers and their business,” said Brett Diamond, CEO of 11:11 Systems.

“Ntirety has a strong global VMware business with incredible in-house expertise and amazing customers, and we are thrilled to welcome them to 11:11’s award-winning, resilient cloud platform.”

In response, Jim Parks, CEO of Ntirety, said its staff and customers would benefit from becoming part of a group with wide VMware expertise: “11:11 is the right choice to support our customers’ IT plans, from cloud to containers to private AI and beyond.”

Since Broadcom completed its acquisition of VMware three years ago, 11:11 has been busy picking up VMware partners, striking deals to add Iland Cloud, Green Cloud Defense, Unitas Global, Sungard Availability Services, and Faction. The moves reflect the need for VMware partners to react to an ecosystem that is reducing to several select partners that can add value to the vendor.

“Our strategy in optimising the VCSP programme is to focus our investments on a group of core partners with tremendous competencies such as 11:11 Systems,” said Ricky Cooper, general manager of lobal cloud service providers and OEMs at Broadcom.

“Their global footprint, VMware expertise, more than 6,000 customers and proven cloud, connectivity and security solutions position them to fully embrace our roadmap and innovation agenda and provide our joint customers with world-class service and support.”

There have already been a number of channel acquisitions struck in this first full trading week of 2026, with Computacenter, TXP and Integrity360 all making moves to bolster their expertise and geographic reach.

Elsewhere this week, Jumpcloud has acquired Brazilian MSP MacSolution as it continues to build up its presence in the region. The unified identity management player picked up VaultOne last year in the same area to gain greater penetration into the Brazilian market. MacSolution is a fellow identity and access specialist that has expertise around the JumpCloud platform. The addition is also expected to help improve and inform its wider channel activities.

“Our mission is simple: to power modern work by intelligently and securely connecting every identity, device and agent to the access they need,” said Antoine Jebara, co-founder and general manager of MSP business, JumpCloud.

“This acquisition is a major strategic step, allowing us to build an operational stronghold in a key global market like Brazil. By bringing MacSolution’s talented team of GTM and professional services personnel directly into JumpCloud, we are significantly increasing our ability to support enterprise customers worldwide.”