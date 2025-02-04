Infosecurity Europe increasing partner focus with Channel Zone

Channel representatives have attended Infosecurity Europe since it began 30 years ago, but the channel is to be given extra prominence at this year’s event.

The organisers have decided the introduction of a Channel Zone will provide more opportunities for resellers, managed security service providers, distributors, vendors and channel ecosystem suppliers to connect and collaborate.

Recent research has underlined just how fundamental the channel is to delivering security products and services for customers, which often struggle with a lack of internal resources.

One recent example from JumpCloud indicated that many small and medium-sized enterprises view their channel partners as “critical” to providing security support.

Against that backdrop, Infosecurity Europe has decided to increase the promotion of channel exhibitors at this year’s event, which takes place on 3-5 June at ExCel in London.

Bradley Maule-ffinch, event director at Infosecurity Europe, said the decision to promote the channel came out of the broader ambition to use the show to promote a safer world.

“What’s the whole point of Infosecurity Europe? It’s trying to build a safer cyber world,” he added. “That isn’t just end users. That isn’t just vendors. Who’s doing most of the auditing, who’s doing most of the support? It’s the channel.”

He said it was important that the channel was clearly identifiable and had the ability to flex its expertise, and that was the overall ambition that had shaped the building of the Channel Zone.

He added that examining the data revealed there were thousands of channel attendees at the event and as a result, it was a significant moment on the industry calendar.

Maule-ffinch has a CV that includes time in the channel, which meant he was able to reach out to contacts as well as former exhibitors to get a sense of what could be done differently at the 2025 event.

He added that the result of those conversations was to create a Channel Zone where exhibitors could have meeting rooms, hold specific themed seminars, and meet contacts and prospects.

“It’s all about getting people trying to do business. Whereas the main show floor is about lead funnels and understanding, this is very much business,” said Maule-ffinch.

He added that research shows around 91% of all cyber products are sold via the channel, so it’s clear partners exert a major influence on the market and are the home of significant expertise that benefits customers and vendors alike.

Since the experience of Covid lockdowns, when the channel could not attend events in-person, there has been increasing appetite for shows, but he said the organising such shows had to ensure they remained relevant and valuable to attendees.

Maule-ffinch added that Infosecurity Europe continued to be the forum for vendors and channel partners to discuss the latest threats and where technologies are launched to prevent data breaches caused by those attacks.

He added that it was clear already that this June’s event would include plenty of focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and threats that had emerged to take advantage of the technology.

Channel partners interested in attending the show can register here.