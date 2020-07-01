UK’s unsung cyber security heroes sought

The now annual Unsung Heroes Awards, celebrating the key workers on the frontlines of the cyber security industry, is to return for the fifth time on 13 October 2020, and nominations are being sought.

The event, which was started in 2015 by security public relations specialists at Eskenzi PR and Smile on Fridays, is backed by a number of security firms, including security awareness platform KnowBe4, consultancy Protiviti and cloud security specialist Qualys, making it free to enter and attend.

It will take place this year in virtual format, thanks to the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis, and for the 2020 awards, a new category has been added for those who have helped keep public and private sector organisations across the UK safe during the pandemic.

“The Unsung Heroes Awards offer a unique opportunity to recognise the people – whether they be customers, colleagues, friends or professors – who are battling behind the scenes to save their organisations or the public from cyber attacks, fraud and other IT-related threats,” said Yvonne Eskenzi, awards founder and director at Eskenzi PR.

“With the Unsung Heroes Awards, we want to unearth those rising stars in the industry and encourage new talent to join it. Most of all, it’s really about saying thank you to all the incredible IT security professionals out there keeping us safe, especially in 2020 as it’s been a turbulent year to say the least.”

The nomination process will run until 31 August, and this year’s categories will be:

Captain Compliance;

Godfather/Godmother of Security;

Cyber Writer;

CISO Supremo;

Security Avengers (best team);

Best Security Awareness Campaign;

Security Leader/Mentor;

Apprentice/Rising Star;

Best Educator;

Best Ethical Hacker/Pen-tester;

Channel Champion;

DevSecOps Trailblazer;

Data Guardian;

Covid Hero.

Quentyn Taylor, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) information security director at Canon Europe, said: “It’s really important to support these kinds of efforts. [The] Unsung Heroes Awards recognise the real people in information security…Not just the ones who get put on the news whenever there’s an incident, but the ones who maybe don’t have time to do that, but are soldiering away in the background to make the world a safer place. And that’s why these awards have credibility.”

Besides chief information security officers (CISOs), previous awards have recognised threat researchers, security educators, analysts, consultants, advocacy groups and campaigners, and even journalists.