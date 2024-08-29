Check Point secured for annual Security Serious cyber awards

Nominations are open for the 2024 Security Serious Unsung Heroes cyber security awards, recognising the exceptional talent in the UK security community, with veteran cyber security company Check Point joining a sponsor lineup that includes names such as Hornet Security, KnowBe4, Pulse Conferences, ThinkCyber and The Zensory.

Now in its ninth year, the Security Serious awards programme – run by specialist PR agency Eskenzi PR – recognises frontline defenders, security leaders and educators, as well as those working to improve things by promoting diversity in the sector or championing awareness of mental health issues among security pros.

“In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, it’s the people who make the difference in ensuring our safety,” said Emilie Beneitez Lefebvre, Check Point PR head for APAC, EMEA and LATAM. “The Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards are a testament to the resilience and expertise of those who protect our cyber infrastructure.

“Check Point is thrilled to be a sponsor this year, as we believe in the importance of recognising and celebrating the unsung heroes who make the UK a safer place for all.”

Yvonne Eskenzi, co-founder and director at Eskenzi PR, added: “People are, and always have been, at the heart of the cyber security industry. However, with so many threats and so much technological development, it can be easy to lose sight of the great people behind the scenes keeping us all safe.

“The cyber security community is full of people who are passionate about keeping businesses and the public safe from the threat of cyber crime, at any cost, and it’s important that we celebrate them as the heroes that they are,” she said.

“The Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards are a brilliant way for us to give back to and celebrate the efforts of the cyber security community.”

Previous Security Serious award winners 2023: Advent IM founder and long-standing Computer Weekly contributor Mike Gillespie was among those honoured at the eighth annual Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards.

2022: The seventh annual Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards recognise those trying to improve diversity and mental health in cyber for the first time.

2021: Sixth annual Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards honours former Royal Corps of Signals colonel and infosec pioneer John Doody.

Nominations are open until 5pm BST on Friday 6 September, before the winners are announced at a London event in October. This year’s judging panel includes previous winners including DocPlanner Group chief information security officer (CISO) Shan Lee and Secureworks threat intelligence knowledge manager Rebecca Taylor, as well as sponsor representatives, and author and educator Jenny Radcliffe, also known as The People Hacker.

Taylor, who was recognised for her work as a diversity advocate in her organisation last year, said: “Winning Diversity Champion in 2023 was a game changer for me, not only opening doors to new opportunities and relationships, but giving me the confidence to keep pushing hard in my career, and for diversity, equity and inclusion across cyber security. I am excited to pass this – and the joy that comes with the awards – on.

“I cannot wait to see the amazing pool of nominees, and I am sure it will be no easy task whittling them down to the finalists! Please do nominate, whether it be an amazing individual, an organisation, or a self-nomination! All those making a difference in cyber deserve to be seen, heard, appreciated and celebrated.”

This year’s categories include: